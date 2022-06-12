Isn’t the “why” what we need to know about mass shootings? Why did the shooter take the AR-15-style rifle into the school? The church? The synagogue? The movie theater? The spa? The mall? The grocery store? Why is gun violence so prevalent in the United States? Why are the shooters predominantly young, white males? Why doesn’t Congress act?

Another important question: What can we do?

The ‘why?’

An article in the American Journal of Public Health reviews four assumptions we frequently hear about the high rate of gun violence in the United States:

— Mental illness causes gun violence.

— Psychiatric diagnosis can predict gun crime.

— Shootings represent the deranged acts of mentally ill loners.

— Gun control won’t prevent another mass shooting.

As part of The Violence Project — a nonpartisan research group that has been tracking U.S. mass shooting data since 1966 — that article’s authors, Vanderbilt University's Jonathan Metzl and Kenneth MacLeish, completed a comprehensive review of published research and agree that the four points are true in particular instances, yet miss key elements of the problem in American culture.

In general, individuals suffering from mental illness tend to avoid interaction with other people. Statistics indicate that individuals diagnosed with serious mental illness are much more likely to be victims of assault than the other way around.

From that article: The “vast majority of people diagnosed with psychiatric disorders do not commit violent acts — only about 4% of violence in the United States can be attributed to people diagnosed with mental illness.”

An FBI study and a U.S. Secret Service study of mass attacks in public places both found that shooters typically experience several stressors before they committed the violence, often related to mental health, finances, status or work. Stressors do not equal mental illness.

According to The Violence Project, 98% of shooters are male. One theory for this suggests that many men are still raised to believe that “real men” must not reveal vulnerability. So males tend to externalize their problems, looking for others to blame for what is wrong in their lives. They believe they have little or no control over what happens to them, and this feeds a sense of grievance toward whatever or whomever they are blaming.

Perpetrators then become the models for the next male shooter, who identifies with their life circumstances. The shooters heed the news coverage and study other deadly attacks to use as a blueprint for their own way to show the world that they are not powerless.

Research by Eric Madfis, a criminal justice professor at the University of Washington Tacoma, states that mass murderers tend to be males who have failed throughout their lives in myriad ways. Some were bullied in school. Some didn’t get to date who they wanted. Some were picked on and laughed at for asking others on dates. They are often males who haven’t performed their masculinity in ways that are traditionally valued in America; in other words, they displayed vulnerability, and didn’t fulfill the Protestant work ethic or “get ahead” as they believe they were entitled to do. Committing an act of mass violence is an alternative route to achieve the masculinity they desire.

All countries have these or similar issues, yet the gun homicide rate in the U.S. is 26 times higher than that of other high-income countries, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Think about that: 26 times higher. The two major differences between the U.S. and other countries are the availability of assault-style weapons and disparate governmental support for healthy families.

Access to firearms

Firearm regulations vary around the world.

In 2018, The New York Times examined gun laws in other countries and found that in Canada, an individual could not buy any gun until he completed a safety course and passed both a written and practical test. He had to provide two references, provide the names of any partner with whom he lived in the previous two years, apply for a permit and wait 28 days before processing began. He also had to pass a background check that considered his criminal record, mental health, addiction and domestic violence history. If he purchased a handgun, he was required to register it with the police before taking it home. Canada now is moving to further tighten its gun regulations.

In other countries, applications for gun ownership typically require completion of gun safety courses and proof of safe storage — neither of which is required in the United States.

And unlike in the U.S., access to ammunition is often limited in other nations.

Support for healthy families

There is widespread agreement that improving the well-being of children has deep and long-lasting benefits for all societies and may be a contributing factor in the low violence rates in those countries cited as the best for families. How to achieve it is another matter.

The 2021 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Countries Report names the following countries the best for raising children: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Canada and Finland. These countries are safe and have both well-developed public education and health care systems. Their cultures are deemed to be more stable, less stressed and happier.

Neither guns nor shooters exist in isolation from the social influences of their culture. This is particularly true in the United States.

Factors unique to US

Credible studies lead us to believe that certain types of mental illness do indeed play a role in gun violence. We must not, however, allow the discussion to focus on only mental health. We must approach this problem holistically, recognizing that social networks, ease of gun access, politics, pockets of higher crime and high anxiety over racial demographic change are interrelated and unique to the culture of the U.S. Together, they make the debate about the high rate of gun violence much more complex than a simple cause-and-effect argument.

The “what” is also important

All the factors above contribute to feelings of hopelessness, anxiety and depression for many Americans, exacerbating the problem we’re trying to fight.

We are, however, not without hope. There are many options available to us that will contribute to the sense of well-being we all need. The key to feeling like we have some control over what happens to us is involvement. We must do something. Possible actions include:

— In the face of tragedy, focus on the people doing good. They far outnumber the shooters and other dangerous individuals. Actively do something to show your gratitude. Stop by your local police station to convey your thanks. Publicly acknowledge the good Samaritan. Contribute to a fund to help shooting victims. Charitable giving has been proven to provide the giver joy.

— Become involved in a cause that is important to you. There are many local and national programs working toward decreasing gun violence, including Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit founded and led by family members whose loved ones were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Sandy Hook Promise (sandyhookpromise.org) relies on volunteers throughout the country to help with its mission to end school shootings and create a culture change that prevents violence and other harmful acts that hurt children. The goal is to teach young people and adults to recognize, intervene and get help for individuals who may be socially isolated and/or at risk of hurting themselves or others, and to provide age-appropriate activities and information.

Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America merged to form Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown.org). The movement advocates for commonsense gun laws and is working to elect “gun-sense” candidates at all levels, educate on gun safety issues and solutions, and register new voters to mobilize against gun violence.

— Reach out to elected officials. Tell them you expect action on both the short- and long-term solutions that are needed to stop gun violence. Temporary measures will help to curb the violence, but ultimately the country needs to look at the bigger picture, which includes our lack of an integrated infrastructure to support children as they grow into educated, involved, working members of society. Offer to serve on committees, do research, even answer phones.

— Vote. Rather than continuing to vote for incumbents who refuse to take action, please research, find and vote for candidates who are committed to stemming gun violence.

n Catherine Hand, Ph.D., is a psychologist and former professor and federal employee. Her research focuses on culture and emotional intelligence. She volunteers with Sandy Hook Promise.