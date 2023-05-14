Steven Spainhouer will never forget the events and trauma that he experienced May 6 in Allen, Texas.

The 63-year-old Texas man, who said he’s a former police officer and Army officer, received a call that day from his son, an employee at the H&M store at the outlet mall in Allen, informing him of an active shooter.

Rushing to the scene, Spainhouer arrived before the police and found the scene to be quiet, with store windows shot out and people lying on the ground. He told NBC and CBS that he performed CPR on three people and lost all of them. A child lying in some bushes was “in a praying position with her head tucked down between her knees.” He felt for a pulse. There was none. He turned her over to ask her if she was OK. “She had no face,” Spainhouer said, describing the carnage as “unfathomable.”

He said he found a child covered with blood beneath one woman. When he asked the child if he was OK, he replied, “My mom is hurt, my mom is hurt.” His mother had died protecting him.

Only a week earlier two women were shot in the head execution-style as they shielded an infant and a 3-year-old during a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas.

Last May in that same state, two Uvalde fourth grade teachers — Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles — died while trying to shield their students during a mass shooting in which 19 students were killed.

In what civilized society is it accepted as normal that mothers and teachers must serve as human shields to protect their children and students? In what advanced society are political officials excused from taking reasonable steps to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals aiming to cause terrible harm? Only in America.

I am sick and tired of politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who offer thoughts and prayers but claim that the proliferation of firearms is not responsible for such carnage. I am sick and tired of politicians, like Republican U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Keith Self of Texas, who glorify guns and describe possession of firearms as their God-given right and then express outrage when critics deem their thoughts and prayers inadequate.

Many of these politicians boldly profess their Christian faith and their support of gun culture and the absolute right to bear arms. The theology of such politicians is as flawed as their understanding of the Constitution.

Idolatry of gun worship

In a recent essay in The Christian Century titled “The White church still owes ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail’ an answer,” Duke Divinity School Professor Emeritus Richard Lischer asks a question first posed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Who is their God?”

Lischer asks: “Who is the god of our gun-toting deacons? Who is the god of the MAGA Christians? ... Who is the god of ‘thoughts and prayers’?”

Merriam-Webster defines idolatry as the “immoderate attachment or devotion to something.” When politicians wear AR-15 lapel pins as fashion accessories, pose with semi-automatic weapons in Christmas card photos, and urge citizens to increase their rate of gun purchases, the reasonable person should be struck by their immodest attachment or devotion to an object designed for death — and their devotion to groups pushing an agenda of self-interest.

The National Rifle Association and the gun lobby have pushed an interpretation of the Second Amendment and an agenda far beyond the amendment’s language and intent. The late U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger once stated that the gun lobby’s reading of the Second Amendment is “one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

In District of Columbia v. Heller, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia held that the Second Amendment protects the right of citizens to possess firearms of a kind “ ‘in common use at the time’ for lawful purposes like self-defense.” Scalia described the handgun as the quintessential self-defense weapon in concluding that a D.C. law violated the Constitution. But he acknowledged that the Second Amendment does not protect weapons not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, such as short-barreled shotguns and machine guns.

Scalia also addressed other ways that firearms could be regulated: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. ... The Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”

The United States is in the midst of a public health crisis caused by the failure of politicians to stand up to weapons manufacturers and require reasonable regulation of firearms.

In 2020, there were more than 45,000 firearm-related deaths in this country. Also in 2020, gun violence surpassed vehicle crashes to become the leading cause of death of U.S. children and teens. In 2021, nearly 19% of childhood deaths were caused by firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wonder database. Nearly 3,600 children died in gun-related incidents in 2021.

Shifting the blame

Attempts by gun advocates to attribute America’s gun violence problem to other causes are absurd. Other advanced countries experience similar social problems, including mental illness and unresolved anger, but none experience anything close to the rate of gun violence in the United States.

States with the weakest gun regulations have experienced the highest gun violence death rates, according to research conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety. The insistence that more guns will make us safer doubles down on the absurd.

Groups like Moms Demand Action and Sandy Hook Promise remind us that thoughts and prayers are not enough. They follow the path that Mothers Against Drunk Driving established 40 years ago in pushing for stricter laws on driving under the influence and effective enforcement of those laws. MADD’s efforts contributed to a dramatic reduction of the number of fatalities caused by drunken drivers.

A civilized society honors mothers by respecting their pleas for reasonable measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and others prone to dangerous behavior. A civilized society does not encourage a culture in which weapons designed for the battlefield and ill-suited for self-defense are aggressively promoted and indiscriminately marketed.

Unfettered gun rights result in too many “bad guys” killing too many good people. Responsibility for the slaughter of children, mothers, teachers and other law-abiding citizens falls on the gun culture created by the NRA, the gun lobby and enabling politicians.

For many of us, grief is now mixed with anger over the lack of empathy and distorted values of those who have such an odd attachment and devotion to their guns.

“Thoughts and prayers” from politicians are meaningless in the absence of action to curtail gun violence — “faith without works is dead” (James 2:26). It is time for thoughts and prayers that lead to action. It is time for politicians to value human life over the interests of the gun lobby.

People like Steven Spainhouer should not have to remember and relive the trauma caused by the slaughter of their fellow human beings. Nobody should have to relive that kind of trauma.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.