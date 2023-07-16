The U.S. Supreme Court had its share of surprises for court-watchers during the past term. The case Groff v. DeJoy — in which former Lancaster County postal service employee Gerald Groff alleged discrimination on the basis of religion after being essentially forced to resign because he refused to work Sundays — was among those surprises, because the court ruled unanimously in favor of Groff. In other cases last term, the justices were sharply divided.

Numerous religious organizations, special interest groups, state attorneys general and 15 members of the U.S. House of Representatives had weighed in on the Groff case with friend-of-the-court briefs. The involvement of conservative and liberal groups served to frame the case along partisan political divides. The general expectation was that the high court would split along ideological lines as in other controversial cases last term.

I suggest that the court’s unanimity in this case is a very good thing for the court and the rule of law.

Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decisions are not as unusual as many members of the public believe.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. William K. Suter, who served for more than 22 years as clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court, described a court committed to consensus and arriving at unanimous decisions in many of its cases.

According to PolitiFact, unanimous decisions ranged from a low of 36% and a high of 66% between 2008 and 2019. During most of those years, unanimous decisions reflected a plurality of the cases heard by the court. Of course, the makeup of the nation’s highest court has changed in the past few years.

Hardship question

Groff v. DeJoy involved the application and standard of review of a statute, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, gender and national origin. Federal employees are protected under the act from disparate treatment based on religion. When an employee asserts that a condition of employment interferes with his or her religious practice, the employer must try to find an accommodation that allows the employee to continue employment without interfering with the religious practice.

At issue was the meaning of the “undue hardship” provision established in Trans World Airlines v. Hardison, a 1977 case in which the Supreme Court held that TWA was not required to carve out a special exception to its seniority system to enable the plaintiff, Larry Hardison, to meet his religious obligations. Hardison maintained that his religious practice as a member of the now-defunct Worldwide Church of God prevented him from working Saturday shifts on his Sabbath. Writing for a 7-2 majority of the court, Justice Byron White stated: “To require TWA to bear more than a de minimis cost in order to give Hardison Saturdays off is an undue hardship.”

“De minimis” means “minor,” so employers and courts could improperly apply the Hardison decision to give employers greater leeway to deny religious accommodations than intended under Title VII or by the court.

In Groff v. DeJoy, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Hardison standard, deciding “that requiring the employer ‘to bear more than a de minimis cost’ to provide a religious accommodation is an undue hardship” to the employer.

The Third Circuit found that the de minimis cost standard had been met and “that exempting Groff from Sunday work ‘had imposed on his coworkers, disrupted the workplace and workflow, and diminished employee morale.’ ”

A ‘poor vehicle’

Groff and his lawyers urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Hardison decision as inconsistent with the text of Title VII. Many religious groups and other interests supported this position, bluntly asserting that the Hardison standard was utterly irreconcilable with the Title VII text.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service that the Groff case was a “poor vehicle” through which to revisit Hardison’s de minimis standard. She pointed out that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found that the hardship imposed on the agency “far surpasses a de minimis burden” and that Groff would not be entitled to relief under any plausible “undue hardship standard.”

An amicus brief from state attorneys general suggested that the Supreme Court should clarify the Hardison standard.

The high court’s ruling

Writing for the court, Associate Justice Samuel Alito acknowledged that both Groff and the U.S. Postal Service agreed that the de minimis test was incorrect.

Alito wrote that “we are now brushing away the mistaken view of Hardison’s holding.”

The high court didn’t overturn Hardison. The court asserted that it was merely clarifying how the standard should be interpreted in keeping with Title VII.

An employer, the court said, must grant a religious accommodation request unless doing so would impose a “hardship” on the employer that “would be substantial in the context of an employer’s business.”

The court vacated the judgment of the Third Circuit and directed it to decide whether additional facts need to be developed in light of the clarified context-specific standard.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a brief concurrence, joined by fellow liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

What’s next?

U.S. Postal Service management, based on advice from their attorneys and human resources and supervisory personnel, may reevaluate whether accommodations can be offered to Groff without undue hardship to the agency’s operations.

If the Postal Service determines that it would be an undue hardship to accommodate Groff after applying the clarified context-specific standard, the litigation likely will continue. The lower courts may conduct a fact-specific inquiry to determine whether the burden is substantial in the overall context of the Postal Service’s business operations.

Conservatives championed the Groff case and the overturning of Hardison as a fight for religious freedom. It is ironic that political conservatives found themselves aligned ideologically with the two most liberal justices on the Supreme Court over the past 50 years. Justices Thurgood Marshall and William Brennan were the dissenting justices in the Hardison case.

Hardison’s suggestion of a de minimis cost as the test for denying accommodation for religious practice was misleading in terms of the context of the case and the standard required under the Title VII. I believe that employers have generally applied a more rigorous standard based on the text of Title VII and the advice of counsel. The circumstances presented in the Groff case made it appropriate and necessary for the Supreme Court to provide clarification of the “undue hardship” test.

This 9-0 ruling was good news. Despite the ideological differences of its members, the court’s ability to achieve consensus on cases such as Groff v. DeJoy helps to restore greater certainty and confidence in the rule of law.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.