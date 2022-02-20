Presidents Day is a fitting occasion to reflect on how we can all become more discerning students of the most observed and discussed institution in the world: the American presidency.

This federal holiday on the third Monday of February officially celebrates George Washington’s birthday, but now generally honors Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, too.

In honor of Presidents Day, I offer below a set of observations to help us better understand and evaluate the office of president and its occupants.

Observation 1: Every day is Presidents Day.

For presidents, there are no vacations or weekends, at least not in the way we enjoy them. For four or eight years, the job is unrelenting and all-consuming. Most of the decisions that reach the president’s desk have choices that range somewhere between bad and terrible.

In simpler times, James K. Polk remarked, “No president who performs his duties faithfully and conscientiously can have any leisure.” Dwight Eisenhower joked that any “man who wants to be president is either an egomaniac or crazy.” Lyndon B. Johnson, famous for his colorful colloquialisms, said that being “president is like being a jackass in a hailstorm. There’s nothing to do but stand there and take it.”

If it appears that the president — any president — is having a bad day, we should bear in mind that the job is very difficult.

Observation 2: There’s the person and there’s the institution.

Since the nation’s founding, Americans have developed close, personal connections with their presidents. For many Americans, presidents symbolize America itself.

The American public understands implicitly what political scientists and historians spend their careers teaching students: To understand the presidency, we must understand presidents. In short, presidential character matters. We cannot help but be energized by the boundless optimism of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. We marvel at the intellect of Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson. We are moved by the indomitable spirit shown by Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson as they overcame adversity to win election to the highest office in the land. We mourn our fallen heroes, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, and wonder what might have been.

But the presidency is also an institution. The president as chief executive is charged with leading an executive branch of 15 cabinet departments and more than a hundred agencies whose employees number in the millions. Did I mention that the job of president is difficult?

Observation 3: There is no presidential “magic wand.”

There is a powerful mythology pervasive in textbooks from elementary school through college that portrays presidents as all-powerful agents of change. This ideology, referred to as “the textbook presidency,” would have us believe that presidents can easily persuade Congress, the public, the news media and their subordinates in the executive branch.

Such exaggerated accounts of presidential influence stand in stark contrast to the frustrations expressed by former presidents. When contemplating Gen. Eisenhower winning the presidential election, Harry Truman said, “He’ll sit here, and he’ll say, ‘Do this! Do that!’ And nothing will happen. Poor Ike — it won’t be a bit like the Army. He’ll find it very frustrating.”

Bill Clinton once quipped that being “president is like being the groundskeeper in a cemetery: You’ve got a lot of people under you, but nobody’s listening.”

Lyndon Johnson predicted that if “one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read ‘President Can’t Swim.’ ”

The textbook presidency is not without lasting consequence. It contributes to unrealistic public expectations of what presidents should be able to accomplish, and it leads to greater cynicism toward government and a decline in civic participation when presidents fail to fulfill those expectations.

Observation 4: Judge presidents on their own terms.

It is easy to cast aside one or more presidents simply because we disagree with their politics. It is far more intellectually rewarding, and challenging, to evaluate presidents based on promises made during their campaigns. That we are willing to praise a president’s accomplishments does not necessarily mean we would have voted for him. Partisanship need not interfere with objective analysis.

We (Republicans) appreciate the steely resolve with which John Kennedy managed the Cuban missile crisis, narrowly averting nuclear catastrophe.

We (Democrats) are grateful for Ronald Reagan’s steadfast leadership in helping to bring the Cold War to an end.

We (Republicans) admire Lyndon Johnson’s unsurpassed record of legislative success in passing landmark civil rights reform and the programs collectively known as the Great Society.

We (Democrats) praise George W. Bush for the remarkable number of legislative achievements during his first term: Medicare reform; tax cuts; education reform; trade; defense; and anti-terrorism measures.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, presidents tend to keep their promises. The promises presidents make during their campaigns are the single best predictor of the policies presidents pursue in office. For voters, the rule should be: If you don’t like what a person says as a candidate, you will not like what that person does as president.

Adam B. Lawrence is an associate professor of government, policy and law at Millersville University. He teaches a course on the American presidency.