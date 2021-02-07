2021 marks my 30th year as a hospitality professional. The past 10-plus years have been incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally. I have had the great fortune, tied to maximum effort, to be a part of some very cool projects in the independently owned restaurant scene here in Lancaster County.

What an amazing place to do so. We have access to the most incredible produce, free-range proteins and a local community that loves to support our efforts. I have also been blessed to build lifelong friendships with many local operators and other industry professionals at every level.

Now, take all of that and toss it out the window. Drop the world into a pandemic, one that affects every industry at every level. Especially hard-hit are our locally owned and operated businesses, particularly restaurants. Pennsylvania’s coronavirus mitigation efforts placed enormous burdens on the hospitality industry. And for what it is worth, most of us completely understand the severity of the pandemic and the need to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Where we find the disconnect is the inequity in mitigation for hospitality and restaurants compared to other retail operations. What we need is more awareness regarding the long-term effects this pandemic is having on the fabric of our local communities, including our restaurants — the places where deals are made, families celebrate their most cherished life events, and people in every demographic come to commune and feel better about life.

According to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, 91% of restaurant operators had to lay off or furlough employees through the end of last May — with a total of 332,000 jobs lost. After Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 12 order shutting down indoor dining and private events, the association found that 26,275 employees had been laid off and more than $1.5 million worth of food was discarded or, in some rare instances, donated. I have been unemployed since Dec. 13. Luckily, I will be getting back to work at a new opportunity in the coming weeks.

There are an endless number of local stories that spiderweb around this industry: owner/operators sacrificing as much as possible to keep their staffs gainfully employed; local farmers struggling to find other outlets for their crops and livestock because the restaurant demand has been dramatically reduced; property owners who lease space to restaurant operators bending over backward to keep them whole; service professionals who have been decimated due to the lack of work. There is a long row to hoe as the industry makes every attempt to return to some semblance of normal.

The process of even writing this piece, of listening to the stories of struggle, was tough. But the resilience of this industry outshines those struggles; resilience is the silver lining and our best hope.

I recently found myself sitting on the couch of Starla and Matt Russell. I’ve known Matt since we played Mountville midget football. We both entered the hospitality business, but took slightly different paths: His emphasis was on the culinary arts and mine was on management. There is perhaps no one I respect more than the Russells. They happen to own and operate one of the most successful restaurant brands, The Horse Inn, which has drawn local and national accolades.

We had a meandering dialogue that included criticisms of the way the Wolf administration rolled out its mitigation efforts, giving restaurants no time to prepare for partial and full shutdowns of indoor dining. “We lost product and emptied out our coolers three times,” Matt noted. “That is thousands of dollars every time, three times! And that is just the walk-in (refrigerator).”

Starla said, poignantly, “We were having a come-to-Jesus moment and we were like, what else can we do? We were both crying, and I said, ‘Let’s flip the switch. I cannot be in this industry anymore.’ Somehow, we kept it all going.”

This is a family, an operating group, that has experienced wild success because of hard work and effort — always doing the right thing on every level — considering walking away. I cannot imagine our local restaurant scene without them.

I later found myself talking with Marisa Hemphill, an industry service professional and single mother. I have known “Ris” since 2014 and she has always shown passion for guest service and what our industry offers. We fell into an awfully familiar conversation that mimicked others I have had over the past months. When will the mitigation efforts stabilize? When will we get back to getting on?

But the thing that punched through was her experience regarding unemployment benefits and her access to them. Keep in mind that this is a proud woman, who has supported herself and provided for her awesome son, Rowen, through her gainful employment in the hospitality industry. “The last mitigation closure, through the holidays, that was rough. To be honest, it was really rough,” she said. “It was like two weeks into December, so two weeks before Christmas, you know the holidays. On top of that, my unemployment stopped.”

She had exhausted both regular and pandemic unemployment assistance benefits. She has since submitted a new claim for the second round of CARES Act funds but has received no response.

Such are the struggles many are facing in our industry. It is overwhelming.

But this is just a slice of humanity. There are endless stories like these, and I hope to share more of them. In the meantime, remember: Be good, do good and think about how you can impact the greater good.

Rob Commero was the chief operating officer of The Pressroom + Bar, a restaurant owned by Steinman Communications, the owner of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline.