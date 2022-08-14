In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed that May 1 of each year would be Law Day in the United States. Three years later, this was affirmed by Congress.

Eisenhower stated: “In a very real sense, the world no longer has a choice between force and law. If civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law."

The execution of a search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida ignited a firestorm of criticism, indignation and threats from Republican lawmakers and partisans. Their reaction calls into question whether the Republican Party stands for the value that Eisenhower — a fellow Republican — claimed as essential for the survival of democracy: the rule of law.

What we know about the warrant

Two statutes appear to be the focus of the FBI investigation at this stage, although we don’t know all the facts.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 requires the preservation of White House records. Presidential records are the property of the U.S. government, not the personal property of the president.

Another statute prohibits the removal and retention of classified documents or materials without authority at an unauthorized location. Ironically, heightened penalties for this offense were part of a national security bill signed by Trump himself in 2018.

The National Archives reportedly asked the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of documents after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents, including classified material, in January from Mar-a-Lago. Some of the retrieved documents were reportedly ripped apart and taped back together. At the request of the Justice Department, the FBI executed a search warrant, seizing documents and materials from the Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Search warrants are authorized by judges when presented with evidence establishing probable cause of a criminal offense. The warrant must describe the evidence sought and show that the evidence is likely to be in a particular location or area — the warrant should describe the location or area to be searched.

Investigators and prosecutors put their reputations and careers on the line when they apply for a warrant before a judge, whether state or federal. They must swear, under oath, to facts before a magistrate or judge to obtain a warrant. Law enforcement officers and others can be charged with crimes if they knowingly present false evidence in an affidavit for a search warrant.

The Department of Justice and the FBI have been tight-lipped about the investigation that spurred the Mar-a-Lago search — this is appropriate for criminal investigations. It is improper for prosecutors to present evidence and try their cases in public through the media. Such a practice fails to respect a defendant’s presumption of innocence and undermines the defendant’s right to a fair trial. The American Bar Association’s “Model Rules of Professional Responsibility” strongly discourage lawyers involved in litigation from making extrajudicial statements to the media. A copy of the search warrant was provided to Trump’s representative when the warrant was executed. An inventory of documents and materials seized from the residence also was given to Trump and his lawyers.

In a brief statement Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland reiterated that “the Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work.” He said the Justice Department had filed a motion in court “to unseal a search warrant and property receipt” relating to the Mar-a-Lago search “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search.” Friday afternoon, news organizations including The New York Times reported that the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago included materials marked top-secret and that the search was part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act.

Trump has not been charged with any crimes — yet. We don’t know what crimes, if any, may or may not be charged. If he is charged with any crimes, he will have a right to a jury trial. A jury will be instructed on the presumption of innocence and requirement that the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Any verdict will have to be unanimous. These are the safeguards of our Constitution.

Why was a search warrant necessary?

It is Justice Department and FBI policy not to discuss pending investigations, including the reasons for issuing and executing a search warrant, regardless of the subject of the investigation. This policy is designed to protect the rights of defendants and witnesses, as well as the integrity of investigations. However, the public record reveals compelling reasons why a warrant was necessary — Trump’s cooperation in their investigation was highly unlikely.

Trump and his closest advisers, official and unofficial, have been intransigent in providing evidence or cooperating with other legal proceedings.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon was found guilty last month of two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, was indicted in June on two counts of contempt of Congress for also failing to comply with a subpoena from that committee. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice sued Navarro for wrongfully retaining communications covered under the Presidential Records Act.

Trump has shown personal contempt for the work of the FBI and Department of Justice.

He excoriated the agencies for their search of Mar-a-Lago as “prosecutorial misconduct,” “the weaponization of the Justice System” and “political persecution.”

Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Trump granted clemency to his friend and adviser Roger Stone — and commuted Stone’s 40-month prison sentence — after a jury convicted Stone of obstructing an official proceeding, witness tampering, and giving numerous false statements to lawmakers. Trump described Stone’s sentence as a “miscarriage of justice.” Trump’s apparent intervention in the trial prompted four Justice Department prosecutors to quit.

The ploys of Bannon, Flynn and Stone are not isolated examples of stonewalling by Trump and his former advisers. Trump’s lack of cooperation is the most reasonable explanation why a search warrant was necessary. (In a deposition on a separate matter Wednesday, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions from the New York state attorney general. He previously had suggested that only guilty people pleaded the Fifth.)

Republican outrage over last week’s lawful search of Mar-a-Lago — outrage that included calls to defund the FBI and investigate the Justice Department — reminds me of the trial attorney adage: “If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If the law is on your side, pound on the law. If neither is on your side, pound on the table.” Republican outrage over the search warrant is a lot of pounding on the table.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob incited by the former president and his supporters attempted to use force to prevent a peaceful and lawful transfer of power. Very few Republican lawmakers seem upset about this now — they dismiss compelling evidence of a strategy, and perhaps even a conspiracy, to overturn the results of the 2020 election. However, they are outraged by the execution of a search warrant approved by a federal judge.

The reaction of Republican legislators and partisans to the execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence suggests that they no longer embrace Eisenhower’s view that the rule of law is essential to our survival as a civilization. They seem willing to side with the mob.

This should concern us all.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.