This weekend, we celebrate our nation’s assertion, in 1776, that we would no longer be subject to British monarchical tyranny.

This year, early July also marks six months since the violent, but ultimately unsuccessful, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The experiment in self-governance that the Declaration of Independence initiated has been threatened numerous times in the past 245 years; today, it is threatened on multiple fronts.

The declaration is often treated as the window dressing of the new nation. Though its words had real consequences, its effect is widely thought to have merely ended the relationship between the Colonies and the British state, while the U.S. Constitution is believed to have provided the foundation for what eventually would become American democracy.

However, the Harvard political theorist Danielle Allen maintains that the declaration is much more than patriotic propaganda. In “Our Declaration,” Allen’s magnificent treatment of the theory behind the declaration, she argues that in form and substance, the declaration is a profoundly democratic document. It treats political equality as the bedrock of our system of government.

Equality binds a community together and only as a community can we truly engage in self-governance. Self-governance, in turn, enables political liberty; we are not free, according to this view, unless we are collectively able to govern ourselves.

Democracy, Allen writes, is a “massive shared, even if acrimonious, conversation in which we figure out how to relate our prospects for happiness to those of others.”

Representative democracy?

In recent years, such conversation seems to have become nearly impossible.

There are many causes of this communication breakdown, including the proliferation of partisan news outlets that cater to particular segments of the political spectrum and reinforce, rather than challenge, preconceived notions; social media that enable, if not encourage, diatribes rather than dialogue; and the development of negative partisanship — the attitude that the other party is not only misguided or wrong, but evil and dangerous.

The lack of conversation across the partisan divide is a serious threat to our democracy. However, it’s not the only one.

To a considerable extent, our political system is collapsing under the weight of outdated institutions and practices. There are too many of these to discuss at any length, but they include the two-party system, rooted in an 18th-century electoral system that most modern democracies have abandoned; geographical representation, rather than representation of policy preferences, aggregated in political parties; and a range of tactics, like gerrymandering and the filibuster, that are designed to distort political power.

The result is not only a political system that is far less responsive to the public than it should be but one that exaggerates the clout of one party.

The U.S. Senate, for example, is evenly divided between the two major parties, even though the Democratic half represents nearly 42 million more people than the Republican half.

A similar distortion exists in the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislatures as well, where the partisan preferences of rural voters result in a disproportionate number of Republican seats.

Importantly, this primacy of the rural minority creates incentives for the parties to behave very differently. Because of the geographical bias in favor of rural representation, Republicans can win a majority of seats, whether in Congress or state legislatures, without winning a majority of votes.

In Pennsylvania state House races in 2018, for instance, Republicans won 55% of the seats despite the fact that they only won 46% of the statewide popular vote. That, in turn, means they can be less concerned with courting swing voters and can focus exclusively on satisfying their base of supporters.

Democrats, on the other hand, must reach into exurban and rural districts, or states like West Virginia and Montana, if they have any hope of winning a majority. The result is a moderating influence, however slight some may find it, on the party.

Given the voter registration disadvantage they face nationally and in most swing states, Republican elected officials also have a strong incentive to use their disproportionate power to maintain their hold on that power. Gerrymandering is the most obvious example of this but it may not be the most consequential.

Election law changes

Changes to election laws that are sweeping through Republican-controlled states will have a profound impact in the years to come. Not only will they make it harder to register and vote, they will make it easier for legislatures to interfere with the administration of elections and to contest and potentially overturn election results they don’t like. (And, as the U.S. Supreme Court demonstrated in its ruling Thursday that further eviscerated the Voting Rights Act, the courts aren’t likely to serve as a corrective force.)

The sheer number and reach of these laws — 28 of them, passed in 17 states between Jan. 1 and June 21 of this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice — is a bit puzzling. After all, the legislators and governors who have enacted them were elected under the system they now claim is broken. And, as in Pennsylvania, they’re now seeking to curtail ways of voting that Republicans have championed in the past. Voting by mail, for instance, was long thought to benefit Republicans because it made voting easier for the elderly and those living in rural areas.

So why the breathless rush to change the system? Ostensibly, it’s to curtail election fraud, but that is a canard. Every systematic analysis of the prevalence of voter fraud has found that it is exceedingly rare and virtually never impacts the outcome of an election.

Instead, Republican efforts to alter voting laws appear designed to placate the Republican voters who falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

That belief was stoked by the former president and tacitly encouraged by the vast majority of Republican elected officials. But it is patently untrue. The claims of the “Stop the Steal” crowd have been debunked at every turn, yet they persist. Any Republican elected official, including a staunch conservative like U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who objects to the lies is banished.

On truth and reality

Unfortunately, the denial of reality among some in the Republican base extends beyond the 2020 election. There is denial that the insurrection of Jan. 6 was executed by supporters of President Trump (though there is apparently confusion about whether to blame antifa, the FBI or tourists); denial that COVID-19 is unusually deadly, that masks work to prevent its spread and that the vaccines are safe and effective; denial of the existential threat posed by climate change; a newfound, or perhaps just newly expressed, denial of the long history of racism in the United States and its legacy that continues to this day; and even denial that expert knowledge is useful in understanding and solving societal problems.

Some of this denialism is rooted in conspiratorial thinking. Just how widespread such thinking is among the Republican base can be found in a recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core. The poll found that roughly 25% of Republicans agreed with all three tenets of QAnon offered in the survey and another 55% failed to fully reject those tenets.

A representative democracy with only two parties must be designed in such a way as to represent those parties fairly and accurately, or faith in the system’s responsiveness will erode.

Both of those parties must also agree not to undermine norms that bolster democracy, including the acceptance of election results when one’s party loses. And while disagreements inevitably arise among people with different perspectives, partisans on both sides must be committed to the truth and to objective ways of arriving at it.

Otherwise, the promise of self-government contained in the Declaration of Independence will never be fulfilled.

Stephen K. Medvic is the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College. Twitter: @StephenMedvic.