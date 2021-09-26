Perhaps the most perplexing aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic is the rabid opposition to virtually all measures intended to control the disease. Even relatively innocuous actions like wearing a mask have sparked unhinged responses from a sizable portion of the public.

These reactions are bewildering to many citizens but can be explained by some well-established insights from political science and related fields.

Initially, of course, outrage was triggered by the imposition of temporary shutdowns. Economic insecurity seemed to drive this response as millions of Americans faced the potential loss of their livelihoods. Still, charges of “tyranny” were overblown; the shutdowns were always intended to be short-lived, emergency measures designed to give scientists and public health experts time to assess the lethality of the virus and to develop measures to contain it.

While opposition to shutdowns was understandable given the economic consequences, opposition to vaccines and masks seems utterly incomprehensible. Despite what the most fanatical anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers believe, apparently based on “research” gleaned from unreliable and often deceitful websites, rigorous scientific studies have repeatedly found vaccines and masks to be safe and effective.

But if the science is unequivocal, why has there been so much opposition to vaccines and masks? To be clear, those opposed to preventive measures are in the minority. Several polls have found, for example, that just one-third of the public opposes a mask requirement for students, teachers and staff in schools. And a recent Monmouth University Poll found majority support for vaccine mandates for teachers and staff, health care workers, federal employees and federal contractors. Opposition to such mandates ranged from 36% to 42%.

The political science

Of course, the most vehement opposition — in the form of uncivil, and at times threatening, behavior at public meetings — is coming from an even smaller minority. And we should acknowledge that there are differences between, for example, vaccine hesitancy and vaccine resistance and that being concerned about vaccines is not the same as refusing to wear a mask. In fact, it is opposition to mask mandates that is most baffling since such mandates really aren’t much of an imposition.

In general, there are three factors contributing to the most dogmatic opposition to COVID-19 protective measures.

The first of these is the most obvious. Online conspiracy theories and mis/disinformation shared primarily through social media — but also by prominent voices on popular conservative cable news channels — have led many down deceptive rabbit holes. Undoubtedly, some folks are unwitting victims of content that is either entirely fabricated or is manipulated to be misleading. However, some have actively sought information that would confirm what they were already likely to believe about vaccines and masks.

Why were these people likely to believe that COVID-19 isn’t a threat, vaccines are risky, and masks are unnecessary or even harmful? Because of “elite cues,” the second factor explaining opposition to COVID-19 protective measures.

Leaders send signals, or cues, to their supporters about what they should believe with respect to public affairs. Sometimes these cues are explicit; at other times the cues are subtle. Nevertheless, when people’s attitudes about a given matter aren’t firmly established, as with issues that are new to the public agenda, research shows that trusted leaders can have an enormous impact.

COVID-19 is just such an issue. Elected officials whom vaccine and mask opponents trust downplayed the pandemic and publicly questioned, or at least expressed ambivalence about, the efficacy of protective measures. No more prominent a figure than President Donald Trump did this in countless ways.

Indeed, he admitted to the journalist Bob Woodward that he “wanted to always play (the pandemic) down.” He ridiculed mask-wearing, often doubted its effectiveness, and was almost never seen wearing one. He was, to be sure, a bit more conflicted about the COVID-19 vaccines, which were, after all, developed with the help of his administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Still, he never unequivocally embraced them and besides, his long record as a skeptic of vaccines generally, including statements he made during the 2016 campaign, signaled to his supporters most of what they needed to know about the COVID-19 vaccines.

When Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans, public health experts and the media criticized President Trump for these stances, it triggered the third, and most significant, of the explanatory factors.

“Affective polarization” is what political scientists call the animosity that partisans feel toward one another. This form of polarization is not rooted in policy differences, which are still not very pronounced in the public. Instead, affective polarization is based on social identity. It’s the sense that “my side” is right and good, while the “other side” is not only wrong but evil.

There’s a mountain of evidence that affective polarization has increased recently and continues to grow. There’s also good evidence that much of it is based on demonstrable misperceptions about the other side. Regardless, when those on one’s own side are saying and doing one thing, and those on the other side are saying and doing something different, the tendency is to double down on what your side is saying and doing.

A compelling what-if

Which raises a fascinating question that’s been circulating among political scientists and other political observers: What would have happened if the political roles were reversed? Imagine that President Trump immediately declared COVID-19 an emergency, relied heavily on the scientists in the executive branch, encouraged mask-wearing and social distancing and, once the vaccines were ready, got his jab in public and encouraged all Americans to get theirs as soon as possible. In such a scenario, how would Democrats have reacted?

There’s reason to believe that at least some Democrats would have been hesitant if not resistant, particularly with respect to the vaccines.

Recall that, when asked if she would take a vaccine that was approved in time for the election, then-Sen. Kamala Harris appeared reluctant, saying she wouldn’t take Trump’s word that it was safe — though she also made it clear that she would take the shot if “public health experts and scientists” said it was safe and effective.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was warier. In October 2020, he declared, “I think it’s going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be.”

Nevertheless, there is far less science skepticism, and less distrust of experts, in the Democratic Party than in the Republican Party. And while the political science scholarship has yet to establish a consensus on this, there is considerable empirical evidence that conservatives are more likely to believe conspiracy theories than are liberals.

As a result, it’s hard to imagine leading Democratic elected officials dismissing the pleas of scientists and health professionals to wear masks and get a COVID-19 vaccine. Had President Trump encouraged Americans to take these simple steps from the start, it seems likely that relatively few of us would have become vocal opponents.

But partisanship is a powerful motivator. Once sides were drawn not only between one party’s political leaders and the other’s but between the president and public health experts, getting a vaccine or wearing a mask became a sign of many people’s political identity.

Sadly, in such circumstances, party will often trump science.

Stephen K. Medvic is the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, and co-director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin & Marshall College. Twitter: @StephenMedvic