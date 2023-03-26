Many high school students claim they are sleep-deprived, saying they don’t get enough sleep per week for their body to function correctly. I believe that starting school just one hour earlier would give kids more time in the evenings to get more sleep, do their work and do leisure activities.

Would you rather start school later and have more time in the morning to do work before heading to school? On the other hand, would you rather start school earlier and have more time in the evening to get work done?

Researchers from Monash University in Australia and the University of Granada in Spain studied the most productive times of the day. They looked at three distinct times — 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. — and determined that students’ peak performance on exams happens during the 1:30 p.m. period.

If students could get out of school shortly after that peak period for academic performance, they could then turn to other work. An earlier start time would enable students to be more productive with their day by getting other work done, studying or sleeping more.

In talking about sleep deprivation, many high school students claim that school gives them too much work, causing them to stay up later at night. The average bedtime for a high school student is between 11 p.m. and midnight.

In my opinion, the late bedtimes are not the fault of the school for “too much work” — rather, students stay up too late because they are too immature to complete their work earlier.

I believe that no high school student is sleep-deprived, and some just use that as an excuse to either try to get a later school start time or to avoid acquiring too much homework.

Most schools give students at least 30 minutes per day of school time to do work. Many students choose not to get the help they need, and they avoid doing their work at this time. I truly believe that being sleep-deprived is a self-inflicted predicament, and it may have started years ago when students got into a bad habit of not being responsible or not using their time wisely.

If the school day started one hour earlier, students would have more time to complete their work, have more afternoon and evening leisure time and could work on improving bad habits. School boards should look into earlier start times and consider the benefits for the students.

Collin Bernstein is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.