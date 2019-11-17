The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania contains a distinct geographical split in its politics.
In the westernmost and easternmost pillars of the state, the Democratic vote is strong. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the two largest cities, keep the Democratic Party viable in the Keystone State.
Everywhere else (with little exaggeration) is Republican-leaning, with the exception of smaller cities such as Lancaster, Harrisburg and Reading. This is rooted in religious and historical precedent, and ultimately is the reason Pennsylvania is such a pivotal swing state in presidential elections.
From the bustling city life of Philadelphia to the calm and welcoming woods of the Allegheny National Forest, from the historical landmarks in Gettysburg, and the many farm towns in central Pennsylvania, there is a marked diversity of thought that mimics the country’s makeup: West Coast and East Coast, liberal; the vast miles in between, conservative. This makes Pennsylvania a political barometer.
According to CNN.com, “Nearly 540,000 people live in the surrounding Lancaster County, roughly 75 miles west of Philadelphia. More than three-quarters are white, and in 2016, 57% of voters chose (President Donald) Trump.” The headline of this article about Lancaster was “Trump’s supporters aren’t abandoning him in this Pennsylvania town,” and this is now the definitive description of our area to CNN viewers. It is an accurate one.
Many residents of Lancaster County and its surroundings remain strident in their support of Trump. Little wonder, as Lancaster County is more than 80% white. Elizabethtown, my town, is 92% white. While Pennsylvania is located above the Mason-Dixon Line, central Pennsylvania may be more closely akin to a Southern state; indeed, Confederate flags adorn the pickups and houses of some emboldened residents throughout the county.
A statue of William Penn is displayed proudly in the City of Philadelphia, perhaps not as prominently as one of the great (albeit fictional) Rocky Balboa, but proudly nonetheless.
Penn left indelible marks on our state: in our commonwealth’s name; through the influence of his religion; and in numerous political and legislative achievements. Penn himself was a Quaker, but he espoused religious freedom and political tolerance. Those values may not have trickled down through the decades as much as Penn might have liked, as the evangelical Christian vote appears most times to be in lockstep with even further-right conservative worldviews that do not welcome dissenting opinions. These ideologies are crucial in central Pennsylvania — representing a required voting bloc for Republican candidates in federal and state elections — and have become a defining characteristic of this area.
Current political ideology within central Pennsylvania leans right and likely will remain so as gerrymandering has become the most useful tool for retaining conservative power within Congress and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.
Statistics cited in Politico show that Lancaster and York County were instrumental in President Trump’s election in 2016. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton garnered 37.7% of the Lancaster County vote — 90,066 ballots were cast for her — compared to Trump’s 57.3%, or 137,145 votes. The numbers in York County were similar: Clinton got 33.2%, or 67,428 votes, while Trump garnered 62.5% or 126,933 votes.
Clinton was not popular among Republican voters in Lancaster County. They viewed her as an elite, a city slicker, and the foil to Trump. Trump was able to relate to the everyman of Pennsylvania unlike any candidate since Ronald Reagan. People liked his “straight talk” as they perceived it to be the opposite of condescension. He visited Pennsylvania many times; hundreds of high school students were excited to have the opportunity to attend his rallies. My high school definitely had Trump fever. (I, as a Bernie Sanders supporter, was persona non grata.)
Lancaster County is a great place with tremendous potential for growth and its views are mirrored throughout hundreds of square miles of Pennsylvania. People move here, stay here and raise families here because they love it. Elizabethtown, where my family still resides, is a microcosm of Lancaster County, as Lancaster County is to Pennsylvania as a whole. My town of fewer than 12,000 residents hosts 50 distinct churches and religious groups. My town, our county and much of this state embrace a religious, conservative value system. As a nonreligious liberal, I have not always felt at home here.
Ultimately, it is up to the voting public and specifically the individual voter to create the change they seek, to ease the divide between political parties and to further improve our community. If you haven’t already, register to vote (go to votespa.com).
John Quinn is a sophomore at HACC Lancaster, and a writer for Live Wire, the college’s student publication.