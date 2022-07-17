In the lead-up to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the frequency that students raised the issue of abortion in my courses increased exponentially. As a comparative scholar who monitors human rights in different parts of the world, I realized that what was missing within our discussions was a global, comparative context to our debate.

While Americans tend to ignore ideas or lessons on governance from other countries, a global understanding provides some perspective for all sides of this issue. In fact, after looking at abortion throughout the world, it is clear we are not alone; in many countries, abortion is a politically tumultuous issue with varying degrees of regulations.

Let’s first examine the global context. The foundation of international human rights law is the International Bill of Human Rights. While abortion does not appear in this list of rights, many activists and scholars contend that access to abortion can be inferred from them, or it has been established in later human rights documents and courts’ decisions. Opponents to the procedure argue that international human rights law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, prohibits abortion because it calls for the protection of all human life, including the unborn.

Consequently, international human rights law has not produced consensus on how to regulate abortion. In fact, laws vary — from 24 countries that ban all abortions, to 73 countries that allow abortion on request. In the middle falls the remaining 100-plus countries and territories.

According to the World Values Survey, which measured respondents’ attitudes on a range of issues in 50 countries from 2017 to 2020, nearly 37% believe abortion is never justifiable; 10% note that it is always justifiable; and about 50% are somewhere in between. While these are global averages, certain regions are more conservative or more liberal on this issue.

Many predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa (such as Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan) oppose abortion, and their laws either prohibit abortion or permit it only in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. For instance, 82% of Libyans state that abortion is never justifiable, and its government allows the procedure only in cases where the mother’s health is at risk.

At the other end of the spectrum, the more secular states of Western Europe are more open. In Sweden, nearly 51% note that abortion is always justifiable, but unquestioned access to the procedure is limited up to the first 18 weeks of pregnancy. In Central and Eastern Europe, where religious belief is more prevalent, individuals are less likely to support abortion or these countries impose stricter gestational limits. Compared to Sweden’s 51%, only 5.5% of people in Poland believe abortion is always justifiable; and in Croatia, Kosovo and Serbia, abortions are limited to the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Closer to home, nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean outlaw all abortion, although there have been changes in a handful of South American states and Mexico. Courts in Mexico and Colombia recently expanded access to abortion, and despite Pope Francis’ plea, his home country of Argentina legalized abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Yet while laws are changing, the courts are not in line with public opinion; for instance, despite allowing abortions up to six months of pregnancy, nearly 72% of Colombians state that abortion is never justifiable, and 47% of Mexicans feel the same. How this disparity will be reconciled is unclear, but these judicial decisions did produce pushback from abortion opponents.

In Asia and the Pacific, abortion laws vary, ranging from an outright ban in the Philippines to China and Vietnam where abortion is widely available without restrictions. In Australia, its attitudes generally reflect those found in the U.S., and it also allows its states to regulate the procedure.

Returning home, according to the World Values Survey, nearly 22% of Americans believe abortion is never justifiable; 10.5% claim it is always justifiable; and 67% are somewhere in between. (The World Values Survey is consistent with a recent poll from the Pew Research Center, which found that of the 61% of U.S. adults who state abortion should be legal or legal in most cases, 56% support gestational limits. Moreover, of the 37% who hold that abortion should be illegal or illegal in most cases, 46% would allow abortion if the woman’s life were in danger.)

Although this comparison is not exhaustive, it does provide some context, and it sheds light on why there is global variation on this issue. For instance, there appears to be some degree of correlation between religiosity and access to abortion. Countries that are secular have liberal abortion laws; states undergoing secularization, i.e., the U.S. and Latin America, are wrestling with this issue; and regions where religion plays a dominant role in culture and government are more restrictive.

A second observation is that while there are countries and people at the extremes, the majority are not. Most Americans, like most people throughout the world, believe that abortion should be permitted but with restrictions. Even of the 73 countries that allow abortion on request, 68 of these have gestational limits, ranging from eight to 24 weeks, and several also require measures such as parental authorization for minors.

Subsequently, in the U.S., the post-Roe landscape is shaping up to reflect the diversity found globally; some states will seek to ban most abortions and others will provide them on request. The debate surrounding the extent of these restrictions is, however, going to remain contentious, but it is my hope that we manage this challenge through the ballot box, embracing principles of free speech, and eschew violence and vitriol.

Craig Lang is a visiting assistant professor of political science at Elizabethtown College (langcraig@etown.edu).