One fall day about two years ago, Susanna decided that the day had arrived for her to leave her abusive spouse. (To protect her, I’m using a pseudonym here.)

“We had another night of terror. My son was suffering, too,” she said, “and I knew it was now or never.”

After her husband left for work, Susanna called the Domestic Violence Services hotline. Fortunately, shelter space at the agency’s safe house was available at that moment. The advocate arranged for their transportation to the emergency shelter. She gathered a few of their things, knowing they might never return to their home.

This was the frightening beginning of Susanna’s road to a life free from abuse. Having not worked outside the home for years, she didn’t know how she would support her family, but she knew she had to try — she and her son had reached the breaking point.

After finding physical safety, however, Susanna faced an increasingly daunting task faced by all displaced domestic violence survivors: finding safe and stable permanent housing — amid what one local housing official recently described as “an affordable housing crisis” in Lancaster County.

Our advocates are ready to help; however, this work requires a community of care. Throughout 2022, Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County has been working with the theme “Connect the Dots” to highlight and strengthen the ways in which we connect with survivors, our professional partners and the larger community.

While there are myriad settings within which survivors find safety and support, connecting the dots to affordable housing resources is critical. In a 2009 study, more than 80% of survivors entering domestic violence shelters identified “finding housing I can afford” as a need second only to their physical safety.

Susanna was determined to move forward. Her son was responding to the caring and nurturing atmosphere at the Domestic Violence Services Safe House — his participation in programming to help him manage his feelings was beneficial. Susanna was able to take a breath and began working with her advocate to identify affordable housing options.

Because Susanna needed time to complete job training and establish a stable income, after 45 days in the safe house she was offered a space in a Domestic Violence Services transitional housing program — a bridge between emergency and permanent housing. After Susanna and her son moved to an apartment, she breathed a bit deeper and continued to work with her advocate to achieve her goals.

While Domestic Violence Services is striving to implement a “housing first” model, moving survivors directly to permanent housing of their choosing, we also recognize that the unique challenges they face require that we offer a flexible continuum of housing options.

Our organization has worked intentionally this year to create this continuum for survivors:

— Expansion of our bridge housing program into an Office on Violence Against Women grant project.

— The third year of a crisis housing to rapid rehousing project, in partnership with The Factory Ministries and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

— And, beginning in November, three new HUD-funded housing programs.

Susanna and her son spent 12 months in transitional housing. Next, they moved to their own apartment, in the area of their choosing. Advocates continued to support them. When Susanna reflected on what was uppermost on her mind at the beginning of her journey, she stated, “Safety. Food. I was scared that I wouldn’t have enough food to feed my son and we would never find a place to live. I will never forget that feeling.”

It takes all of us to build a community of care.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County is once again shining the spotlight on domestic abuse — to honor lives lost, celebrate survivors, and thank the advocates and community partners who walk alongside them.

As neighbors, community leaders, business owners and family members, you can become part of that community by doing the following:

— Learn about the issue and how best to support survivors. If you have experienced abuse and/or trauma, seek support from those who understand what you’re going through.

— Familiarize yourself with the resources and supportive services provided by Domestic Violence Services and the community. Victims usually turn first to trusted family and friends for support and information.

— Volunteer and support local nonprofits whose missions align with yours. Set high standards for the organizations you support.

— Demand of our legislators and government officials that they are transparent about their priorities, which must include safe and affordable housing.

No domestic violence survivor should have to choose between homelessness and staying with their abusive partner.

Last year, our agency assisted more than 1,800 adults and children in Lancaster County. We invite you to join us. Let us know how you would like to be involved, and we’ll make a connection.

Wishing you peace and safety in your home.

Christine Gilfillan is the director of Domestic Violence Services, which is part of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

RESOURCES

Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline: 717-299-1249. (Collect calls are accepted.)

National Domestic Violence: 800-799-SAFE (7233); TTY: 800-787-3224.

If you need assistance, you can text a Domestic Violence Services advocate. Text SAFE to 61222.

Email is not a secure form of communication, and those requesting information via email may not receive an immediate reply. Crisis-related messages should be directed to the 24-hour hotline. Only general questions and information, such as volunteer inquiries and donation information, can be shared via email at DVSInfo@caplanc.org.