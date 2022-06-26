“Whoever, wherever, whenever” is more than just an alliteration this year. It is a guide to how we should be accepting refugees seeking safety.

It was also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ theme for World Refugee Day on June 20, and it’s the creed upon which I base my life’s work of organizing and leading my refugee community here in Lancaster city.

I often reflect on my refugee journey and ask, “Why me?” My story started in 1994 in a refugee camp on the Chad-Cameroon border. My family spent seven years in multiple refugee camps before resettling to our new homeland. We were fleeing political persecution, as we were family members of the ex-president, who was overthrown in a coup.

Through resettlement, my family was able to achieve our American dream, and we have also helped other families join us here in Lancaster. Today, I get to help other former refugee families get acclimated to their new homes and feel welcomed and dignified in their journey to safety.

As a former asylum-seeker who was born in a latrine in a crowded refugee camp, I understand the importance of the universal right to seek safety. Although I was afforded a new peace through resettlement, I often think of the countless children who never received the human right of safety through resettlement.

I think of those who have been forced from their homes due to war, violence, persecution and natural disaster. No one chooses to be a refugee, yet so many families take the hardships that have been forced upon them and still go to great lengths to pursue lives of peace and promise for their children.

Throughout this year, we have seen our global community collectively step up to support displaced men, women and children. When Kabul, Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban last summer, communities across the United States welcomed Afghans as neighbors.

When Russia invaded Ukraine this year, Americans once again invited families to seek safety on our shores. These past months have proven that Americans are willing and able to embrace refugees as neighbors, friends and colleagues.

However, these responses also make me question how well America is truly embodying the call of “whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Ukrainians and Afghans deserve our welcome. But what about other refugees? What about the Haitians, the Congolese and the Rohingya migrants? Are they not displaced? Are they not in need of support and safety just the same?

Too often, we wrongfully allow the media, racial bias and a lack of collective attention to determine which refugees deserve our global support and attention. Unfortunately, we often see people of color, LGBTQ and women migrants facing disparate challenges through their journeys to resettlement.

It is up to us to collectively support migrants across all racial lines and all sexual orientations. These migrants faced challenges in their homelands, as well as during the process of resettlement. So, “whoever, wherever, whenever” is a great reminder of the work that still must be done.

One such way is by continuing our effort to uplift and honor refugees through holding our elected officials accountable. We must demand meaningful action from the current administration and Congress to welcome as many refugees as we are able.

Refugee resettlement is about each and every refugee, no matter where they come from. We honored the resilience and courage of refugees on June 20, but every day we should remember to apply our spirit of welcome to newcomers seeking safety — no matter their race, color, creed, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Whoever you are, wherever you’re from and whenever you need to be resettled, the global community should support your journey toward peace. Let us not pick and choose which refugee story we decide to celebrate. Every human deserves to be safe.

Ahmed Ahmed is a former refugee and community organizer who lives in Lancaster city.