Is patriotism an important character trait for Americans, or is it just poisonous nationalism?

Webster’s 1828 dictionary describes patriotism as: “Love of one’s country; the passion which aims to serve one’s country, either in defending it from invasion, or protecting its rights and maintaining its laws and institutions with vigor and purity.”

Webster’s goes on to state that “patriotism is the characteristic of a good citizen.”

Some people in America believe that those who call themselves patriots are just deriving a false feeling of satisfaction from something that is fake. Others think that patriotism is harming America.

Americans need to value patriotism in order to honor the many sacrifices made for this country, to make America a better place and to build up unity and confidence in the country.

Americans must value patriotism because brave individuals sacrificed greatly for America and deserve respect. An example of someone who sacrificed for America is Jackie Robinson.

Robinson was a baseball player who stood up to racial injustices in professional baseball and America in the 1940s and 1950s. He had to defend himself against terrible insults, as well as death threats, because of his race.

Robinson sacrificed greatly for future generations and is deserving of great honor.

Another example of patriotism is the more than 300,000 Union soldiers who died during the Civil War so that Americans could be free.

Americans need to be patriotic, because countless people have sacrificed their lives and reputations for freedom. Did they sacrifice for nothing, or will the people of America have the courage to show patriotism?

Patriotic individuals want to make America a better place in which to live and do the right thing for America. George Washington is a great example of a patriot who did what was right for America.

Instead of essentially becoming the king of America, as many people urged him to do, Washington saw that the nobler act would be to show humility. In refusing to give in to pride, he created a strong foundation for America.

Washington was exceptionally patriotic, which made him want to make America a better place to live.

Another example is Patrick Henry. In 1775, he made a stirring speech that included the famous line “Give me liberty, or give me death!” The speech urged the colonists to create a militia of volunteers so that they would be ready to defend themselves against a likely attack from Great Britain.

Through the lives of these two incredible patriots — Washington and Henry — one can see that both men humbly wanted what was best for their country.

Such patriotic feelings will build unity and confidence in America. With patriotism, people can encourage each other to do great things for the nation. Seeing an individual display patriotism will very likely make others want to be patriotic, as well.

Another good character trait that relates to patriotism is confidence. When people have patriotism, they have more confidence to overcome hardships.

America has been through a lot of hardships in the past, beginning with the fight for our freedoms in the American Revolution to the Civil War, and more recently with the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The American people have been able to conquer those hard times with patriotism and endurance.

Some think, however, that patriotism is harming America. It is true that patriotism can sometimes turn into unhealthy nationalism, but a healthy love of one’s country is needed to keep a country alive. If people hate their country, they will not want to do what is best for it.

Every act of patriotism helps the nation. Small things like honoring or showing gratitude toward a member of the military, displaying the American flag and voting in elections can help support and strengthen the United States — and help other citizens to have the confidence to do the same.

Carolyn Ansel is in 11th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.