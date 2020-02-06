On Oct. 19, 2016, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took to the stage for their third and final debate.
With gloves off, the two candidates were prepared to engage in another no-holds-barred battle of words in hopes of wrestling the hearts of the American voters into submission.
Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who was the least biased moderator in the three debates, sat rigidly with questions in hand.
During the debate, Wallace asked Trump if he would “absolutely accept the result of this election.” Trump replied, “I will look at it at the time. I’m not looking at anything now. I’ll look at it at the time.”
This exchange immediately sent the Democrats and the national media into an apocalyptic frenzy.
Wrote The New York Times: “In a remarkable statement that seemed to cast doubt on American democracy, Donald J. Trump said Wednesday that he might not accept the results of next month’s election if he felt it was rigged against him — a stand that Hillary Clinton blasted as ‘horrifying’ at their final and caustic debate.”
And just like that, the narrative pushed by Clinton, the Democrats and the national media warned that Trump was going to destroy American democracy should he lose by not “absolutely accepting” the results of the 2016 election.
Election and its aftermath
Flipping through the networks late into election night, Nov. 8, 2016, I noted that the anchors reporting results appeared somber, stunned and pale, as it became clear that Donald J. Trump would become the 45th president of the United States.
The next day, Clinton addressed her supporters. “We must accept this result,” she said. “Donald Trump is going to be our president. ... We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.”
The left would not get the message.
Filmmaker Michael Moore called for a public “resistance.” Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who received 1.07% of the popular vote, called for a recount in the swing states that all just so happened to tip in Trump’s favor.
The left and supportive media outlets, angered that Clinton had won the popular vote but lost the presidency, then launched a campaign to influence public opinion: A simple popular vote, they insisted, should determine victory — not the nation’s Electoral College.
On Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, protesters unable to accept the election results stormed Washington, D.C. Amid them were violent rioters who used hammers and crowbars to smash and destroy windows and storefronts.
And just minutes after the president took his oath of office, The Washington Post ran a story titled: “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”
The next day, Hollywood actresses and female pop stars joined the Women’s March to protest Trump’s election. Many women wore pink hats representing a female body part, while singer Madonna delivered a speech in which she admitted she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
Before long, stories of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and alleged coordination with the Trump campaign began dominating mainstream news cycles.
Democrats and the national media turned up the political pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate. And for nearly two years, special counsel Robert Mueller left no stone unturned as he and his team searched for a conspiracy they couldn’t prove existed.
Meanwhile, Democrats and their media outlets accused Trump of being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin — of being a Russian asset. Unfortunately for them, the Mueller report didn’t give them the excuse to impeach Trump for which they had waited with bated breath.
This didn’t stop Clinton from occasionally resurfacing to blame Russia for her defeat.
Then came Ukraine
U.S. House Democrats would not be deterred from their impeachment quest and their stubborn refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election.
Then Trump spoke by phone with the president of Ukraine. An anonymous CIA agent blew the whistle, claiming Trump had abused his power during that phone call. A narrative claiming nefarious intent was framed — though not proven — in the subsequent impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats.
With a desperate tenacity, the House Democrats voted to impeach Trump. Then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held onto the articles of impeachment for weeks, seeking to use them as leverage to control the Senate in the hopes of overturning the will of the American people in 2016.
During the Senate trial, the House impeachment managers claimed that the evidence they presented was overwhelming, yet somehow also declared they needed more witnesses and more documents to bolster their case.
They sought not only to overturn the 2016 election but to remove Trump from the 2020 ballot.
They failed.
Acquittal
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.
But this latest scheme by the Democrats to overturn the Trump presidency will not be their last.
With each attempt to overturn the 2016 election, the Democrats manage only to make many of us wearier and more suspicious of their motives.
They seem totally unaware of the ramifications of their actions. If the president wins in a landslide victory in November, the Democrats and their media cohorts will have no one left to blame except for themselves and their inability to accept the results of an election.
Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.