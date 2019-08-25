Evangelical Christians are asked repeatedly: “How can you be a Christian and still support President Donald Trump?”
Trump supporters continue to be described as “deplorables” — a label applied to them by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.
And Trump himself is vilified as a racist, for fomenting national unrest, while his obvious achievements get little attention from the leftist national media, which seeks zealously to denigrate our president.
The underlying issue is this: How do you evaluate a president? More specifically, how can there be such a polar disparity in our nation regarding Trump’s performance?
The work and impact of two late physicians can provide insight.
Dr. Ernest Codman (1869-1940) and Dr. Avedis Donabedian (1919-2000) both were dedicated to the study of medical outcomes and the quality of health care provided to patients.
Codman created an “End Results System,” and his work led to establishment of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.
Donabedian, by virtue of his teaching and writings, had great influence on several generations of health care professionals and the drive to improve the quality of health care delivered to patients through a focus upon outcomes. In other words, did the patient get well?
When it comes to our present political landscape, it seems to me that we are unable to focus on the outcomes of our political processes, and this is creating a stalemate and a crippling of our national governance system. This is because our attention has been drawn not to outcomes, but to personalities, tweets, generalizations, and name-calling, among other nonconsequential matters.
For example, while we were waiting for a bipartisan effort to fix the immigration crisis at our southern border, a congresswoman took to Instagram to incorrectly spew an incendiary and emotionally disturbing description of immigration detention centers as “concentration camps.” Comparisons were invoked that further divided our lawmakers and our nation, and unnecessarily occupied the national media.
We create too many disruptions to the real business of our government.
I believe that too many people are now attracted and wedded to the distractions rather than the real work of our government. This then deepens the great divide.
Many if not most of Trump’s supporters — including me and my fellow Christians — view government through the prism of outcomes.
Under this president’s leadership, we are enjoying an unbelievably good — if not an absolutely great — economy, with record low unemployment. Trump has successfully eliminated the “Obamacare” mandate. His administration is filling judgeships at all levels with qualified candidates. Veterans Affairs is being held accountable for its care of veterans. Trump is pressing China for fairer trade practices. For me, the list goes on and on. These are outcomes that please me and millions of citizens who want government to do its job.
Overlooked in the press is the impact of the barrage of challenges and insults thrown at Trump. For example, those who do not understand the Electoral College and our presidential election system are constantly reminding us that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016. Any presidential candidate who campaigns to win the popular vote has no intellectual right to run in the first place.
The ink relating the 2016 election results was hardly dry before calls for Trump’s impeachment were issued. The supposed Trump campaign conspiracy with Russia dominated the news for two years. When the Mueller report fizzled, Democrats in Congress created numerous committees and investigations hoping against hope to find some dirt on the president.
The congresswomen in the so-called “Squad” — and their fellow Democrats — simply do not want government to function. They despise Trump, and so the purpose of government is being aggressively thwarted. They do not want the outcomes that our nation’s citizens want and deserve.
Fortunately, Trump’s perseverance and skill continue to move our nation forward. He is committed and concentrated on positive outcomes for the people. This satisfies his millions of supporters; we believe the patient — this nation — has gotten well. Thank goodness.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.