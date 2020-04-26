Some things should not go unsaid. When it comes to end-of-life care, discussion matters — especially now, at a time when families are faced with having to make difficult decisions on behalf of their loved ones.

Without the conversation, there can be confusion, conflict and guilt in a situation that’s already very stressful. Here are some ways to ensure that your wishes are being honored when you need it most.

How to start the talk?

Ideally, you make these plans the same way you make other important decisions — with the people who are most important to you. If some don’t agree with your plan, it is even more important that they know what you have decided and who your medical power of attorney is. Don’t let them be surprised at a difficult time. It is better to talk with people who matter to you — because you matter to them.

Give people notice that you want to talk. This is not a “by the way” conversation, a posting on social media or something you write in a letter. Start with something simple, “Nothing urgent, but when you have a few minutes, I need to talk with you about some things I am working on to plan for the future.” Let people know it is important and will take a little time.

Advance care planning

Advance care planning is explained in its very name: It allows you to decide in advance what care you want to receive if you become unable to speak for yourself. Rather than leave your treatment options up to others, you are able to leave instructions that take your values and preferences into account and eliminate the uncertainty for your doctors and family members.

It is more than a legal document — it is a process and ongoing plan that incorporates your medical conditions, health care goals and hopes for care. Advance directives may be changed throughout the course of a lifetime, and may include a living will, medical power of attorney and/or financial power of attorney.

Individuals are now finding themselves in situations where they are receiving medical care without the support of their loved ones, as well as the inability to communicate their wishes due to COVID-19.

Reports have shown that everyone is susceptible to contracting the novel coronavirus, so it is critical for people over the age of 18 to have a plan.

If you already have an advance directive, you should review your plan frequently to make sure it still matches the circumstances and your wishes.

Creating your plan

When writing your plan, it is important to identify someone who can speak on your behalf should you be unable to speak for yourself. Consider two key points when selecting your decision-maker.

First, this person needs to make decisions as close as possible to what you would make.

Second, this person needs to make these decisions when emotions are high. This is not a popularity contest; it’s not about whom you love the most. Choose someone who can stand in your shoes and confidently make the decisions you would make for yourself.

Even if you are young and healthy, it is important that you name a decision-maker. If you have particular concerns or medical issues, or need complicated care, add details.

While your plan should include end-of-life preferences, it should include your preferences for care at other times as well. What is most important to you? How would you want to live? What do you want to avoid? Where are you willing to live? What trade-offs are you willing to make? What “bad” outcomes are you willing to accept to live longer? What personal, religious, ethical or family considerations are important to you? For a list of resources on how to get started, visit bit.ly/PlanHelp.

Give a copy of your plan to your decision-maker, other important members of your family, and your physician. Have it entered into your hospital record. Do not hide it, or it may not help when you really need it.

An advance care plan is a gift that you can leave to your family. As we stay at home because of COVID-19, now is an ideal time to start the conversation. Don’t wait; you deserve to be heard when it matters most.

Steve Knaub is president and CEO of Hospice & Community Care (HospiceCommunity.org).