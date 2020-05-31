The stories of business hardship during this pandemic have been devastating.

Over the past eight weeks we’ve heard of the challenges employers and employees have faced in navigating this crisis. We’ve seen the growing list of business closures; the ever-rising unemployment numbers; and the overall angst of the unknown, making future business planning all the more complicated.

COVID-19 has created an economic crisis unlike anything we have seen.

In an all-out effort to help mitigate the impact of the crisis and help all businesses manage their way through it, the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County released a Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan last month.

On Wednesday, by a unanimous vote of the Lancaster County commissioners, two central programs in the plan became reality. We thank the commissioners for their ongoing support and look forward to continuing to work with them in further advancement of the plan and our county’s economic health.

These two programs include a $25 million Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund and a $6 million Personal Protective Equipment Fund. The money for these programs comes from the $95 million in federal relief funding that the county received from the government.

The Sustainability Fund will initially target Lancaster County-based small businesses with 20 or fewer employees, providing for grants of up to $35,000 for working capital and public health mitigation improvements. The first round of funding will provide $10 million in grants; future grant phases may include a broader base of business eligibility.

The personal protective equipment fund will be available to all Lancaster County-based businesses with 100 or fewer employees and will provide free personal protective equipment for businesses to ensure their safe operation. A business simply needs to apply for its “kit” online and will receive a shipment in the mail within days. Kits are assembled by need, based on industry sector and employee size. Each kit may include: disposable masks; reusable masks; face shields; hand sanitizer; cleaning wipes; and a thermometer. Here again, we want to thank the county for its role in managing the purchasing of this equipment and leveraging its buying power.

Both programs are open to for-profit, nonprofit, sole proprietors and agriculture-related industries. We anticipate accepting applications for both programs sometime during the week of June 8. Applications will be available in both English and Spanish.

As a critical component to ensure accessibility to all businesses, a new website will launch within a few days; it will provide further details on the above programs and, ultimately, act as the application portal. The website, recoverylancaster.com, will also include useful and timely information to help businesses navigate the crisis and remain up to date on other business financing, industry-specific guidelines, business-based news, and best practices on ensuring a safe workplace.

In the meantime, the Economic Recovery Plan will be the focus of an LNP | LancasterOnline virtual discussion at noon Tuesday. Please plan to join us. Questions may be emailed to scassidy@lnpnews.com in advance of the discussion, or submitted to the LNP+LancasterOnline Facebook page during the livestream.

In sharing the news of these programs, we must acknowledge and celebrate the work of the 120-plus volunteers who are giving their time and expertise to advancing the Economic Recovery Plan. They keep this plan grounded in specific knowledge about Lancaster County business needs based on their own experiences and their connections throughout the community. These individuals have displayed the private sector at its absolute best — driven to help each other, to move with urgency, and to do it the right way. It is proof positive that Lancaster County’s business community is truly unique.

From the start of this crisis, the Lancaster Chamber and EDC have made it a priority to help all businesses throughout the county. The Chamber has assisted more than 6,000 people through our COVID-themed webinars, advocated for changes in the liability laws, created new peer groups to promote dialogue within industry sectors, and turned our website into a one-stop shop for local business-based COVID-related information.

EDC was called to lead local efforts around the earliest emergency funding program, which came through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. In only a few days, nearly 300 Lancaster County businesses submitted funding requests for highly limited dollars, resulting in 44 processed applications, all of which were approved.

Collectively, EDC and the Lancaster Chamber have worked with hundreds of businesses as they navigated the state waiver process, the myriad federal and state programs, and ongoing procedural questions.

Finally, we thank and salute our health care workers; emergency responders, police officers and firefighters; grocery store workers; truck/delivery drivers; utility crews; essential government employees; journalists; and all those businesses that continue to keep our county moving forward in unprecedented times.

We are, in fact, all in this together. And, together, we will get through it.

Lisa Riggs is president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. Tom Baldrige is president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber.