As we begin the new school year, it is important to consider why our uniquely American democratic public school system has produced so many well-educated, productive and successful students over the past century. Few other countries have attempted to educate all of their citizens equally. Instead, others use a system that selects and educates only some students for more critical thinking and access to higher education.

The United States is unique in its goal of free public education for all citizens, based on the necessity of an educated citizenry for a strong democracy — of, for and by the people. As a country founded on the principles of equality and freedom for all, our founders wisely considered good education to be vital.

It is unfortunate that some Pennsylvania legislators have not lived up to this promise, instead falling prey to donations and pressure to privatize educational opportunities in a lucrative commercial marketplace.

As Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer recognized in a landmark case earlier this year, there is an abysmal lack of equity in Pennsylvania schools.

State legislators have underfunded the poorest rural and urban schools for decades, creating a system that is anything but equitable and leaving hundreds of thousands of our children behind, while weakening their schools. Instead of creating equal opportunity to learn in all of our schools, legislators have drastically reduced the opportunity to learn for those in the poorest communities and schools.

I called my local state senator’s office about this inequity and asked why he is not supporting the “Level Up” funding meant for the 100 school districts with the greatest need, or the lowest wealth, in the commonwealth.

I was told two deceptive half-truths. First, I was told that Pennsylvania spends billions of dollars on education every year. What I wasn’t told was that Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of the 50 states for the share of public education funding provided by the state. Only about 38% of the costs of public education are covered by the commonwealth; property taxes cover a significantly larger share.

I also wasn’t told that Pennsylvania legislators are the third-highest-paid in the nation, behind only their counterparts in California and New York, with base salaries that exceed $100,000 and lengthy summer vacations, as well as generous pensions and other benefits. State lawmakers like to say that “throwing money at a problem doesn’t work,” but they throw plenty of money at themselves.

I was told, however, that Pennsylvania Award for Student Success private-school tuition vouchers — a variation of so-called “lifeline” scholarships — were the answer to helping kids in poor schools.

Sure, throw a lifeline to a few kids for good education, and let all the rest drown. This is not what democracy looks like.

Parents have always had “choice” in education, and parochial and private schools have always offered scholarships for students. Adding a few more scholarships does nothing to solve the problem of unequal education, and it further debilitates the poorest schools.

What are our legislators doing with their six-figure paychecks instead of serving all of their constituents? They are serving their big-dollar donors, some of whom are profiting from privatizing education, and some of whom are profiting from the lucrative textbook and testing corporations. Do not doubt that there is a ton of money being made in commercializing and privatizing education.

If your legislator was one of those who stood up against yet another ploy to undermine our democratic public education system, be sure to say thank you. We do have some very hardworking public servants in office, and they need to be supported and celebrated. Those who are not serving us — think of the “Freedom Caucus” members — need to be voted out.

Jill Sunday Bartoli is a resident of Carlisle, Cumberland County, and an Elizabethtown College emerita professor.