At a prayer vigil following the horrific March 27 shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, this prayer of lament was offered, as we grieved the three slain 9-year-old children, as well as the three murdered staff members: “We have not done enough to protect the children injured or killed in shootings.”

We have not done enough in our commonwealth to protect the innocents. Schools should be safe places where children can learn and teachers can teach without fear of losing their lives.

We the clergy of the Episcopal parishes in Lancaster County are speaking with one voice to end gun violence in Pennsylvania. We are asking the state Legislature to pass new laws that will make it harder for criminals to obtain guns and specifically to ban semi-automatic firearms, the weapons often used in mass shootings.

We are joined in this effort by the five bishops of the Episcopal dioceses in Pennsylvania: the Rt. Rev. Audrey C. Scanlan, the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania; the Rt. Rev. Kevin D. Nichols, the Diocese of Bethlehem; the Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe, the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania and bishop provisional of the Diocese of Western New York; and the Rt. Rev. Ketlen Solak, the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

During a news conference in the state Capitol, Bishop Scanlan formally introduced a pastoral letter signed by the five Episcopal bishops serving dioceses in Pennsylvania. The bishops’ letter states that the number of violent gun deaths we suffer in Pennsylvania is more than twice that of states associated with gun ownership: Colorado, Nevada, Wyoming and New Mexico, as examples; and the number of annual gun deaths in Pennsylvania is reported to be twice that of all of the New England states, combined.

We recognize that our commonwealth is a place where many enjoy the recreational use of firearms through hunting, target shooting and gun clubs. The measures that we advocate do not seek to remove guns from lawful citizens or restrict responsible purchases of firearms. These measures focus on the illegal trafficking of firearms, immediate access to excessive numbers of firearms (often resold illegally) and the elimination of powerful semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

We urge our congregations, clergy and faithful people to persist in working for peace and to hold fast to hope. In Scripture we read: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31). It is time for us to press on in hope and with action.

We call on the Pennsylvania Legislature to enact the following measures:

1. Restrict handgun purchases to one per month. This would increase the challenge of straw purchasing and illegal handgun trafficking for gun traffickers. This would reduce the flow of illegal handguns into streets and neighborhoods, thereby saving lives from gun murder. This strategy has been successfully implemented in other states.

2. Pass legislation that would allow judges to issue extreme risk protection orders. Such orders would facilitate the temporary removal of firearms from persons deemed dangerous to themselves and/or others. Family members, neighbors, friends and law enforcement could seek these orders from a judge.

3. Prohibit the sales and possession of semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. Certain military-style semi-automatic firearms are designed and manufactured to enable very powerful and rapid firing and to hold magazines of 30 or more bullets. Mass gun murders are often committed with these weapons, which are simply too dangerous for civil society.

4. Prohibit the sales and possession of “ghost guns.” Parts of guns and gun kits are available for purchase in Pennsylvania, enabling the assembly of guns that have no identifying markings or information. These ghost guns are exceedingly difficult to trace, thereby making the solving of gun crimes extremely difficult for law enforcement.

The full text of the bishops’ letter may be read here.

We invite you to attend a community gathering from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Culliton Park (behind Water Street Mission) in Lancaster city.

This free community event is being organized by Lindsey Martin, a local survivor of gun violence. Lindsey lost her fiancee when he was killed by a gun. This gathering will feature free food, music, games and community speakers united in ending gun violence. No RSVP is needed.

Join us in prayer for the Saving Lives: Ending Gun Violence ministry of the Episcopal Church in Central Pennsylvania. Support our partner organization Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence.

This column was signed by the Rev. Bradley Lodge Mattson, rector, Hope Episcopal Church, Manheim; the Rev. Jennifer Mattson, rector, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Amanda Knouse, rector, St. John’s Episcopal Church of Lancaster; the Rev. Dr. Rick Bauer, rector, St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Dr. Barbara J. Seras, priest in charge, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Manheim; the Rev. Martha L. Harris, priest in charge, St. Paul Episcopal Church, Columbia and St. Luke Episcopal Church, Mount Joy; the Rev. Dr. Howard Kempsell, spiritual director, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Lancaster; the Rev. Stacey Catigano, St. John’s Episcopal Church of Lancaster; the Venerable Jane Miron, St. Thomas Episcopal Church; the Rev. Gina Bautista; the Rev. Lloyd “Bud” Hartley, St. James Episcopal Church; the Rev. Faith D’Urbano, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster.