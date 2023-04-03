Linda, my high school girlfriend, told me that an older girl told her that if a stop sign had a white border, you didn’t have to come to a complete stop.

I pondered that for a few weeks before finally realizing I’d been scammed.

My common sense, I suppose, was clouded by my affection for Linda. All stop signs have white borders. And now you know too.

A part of me wanted it to be true, though. These supposed sentinels of safe streets can be such a pain in the driver’s seat.

But pedestrians, bicyclists and people with assisted mobility tend to appreciate them, even if they don’t have a crush on them as I did on Linda. Enough about her.

Let’s talk about making safer streets in Lancaster city, something that might warm all of our hearts.

As an avid bicyclist, walking advocate and driver of a 3,000-pound Subaru Impreza 5-door wagon, I’m all in. Where we might disagree is how to create safer streets.

What can be done to realize Vision Zero, the national movement Lancaster has aligned itself with to bring traffic-related fatalities down to none?

I can think of one simple technology.

Traffic lights — the ones that flash red, yellow, green — are not the technology we’re looking for. In fact, they’re proving to be the problem. They actually create conditions for speeding, which is the real danger.

Plus, we all know the anxiety and frustration of anticipating a light and sitting like dead ducks at them.

On April 12, Chuck Marohn of Strong Towns, Inc., will address The Hourglass Community Forum at The Ware Center.

Though he’ll be addressing many “bottom up” solutions for strengthening towns, his latest book title is quite telling: “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town.”

What I’m about to quote sounds like Chuck letting his hair down over a beer, but it’s not. It’s from that book:

“I find traffic signals maddening, perhaps the most casual waste of time and resources to come out of the practice of civil engineering. If I could, I would eliminate every traffic signal in every city in North America; just rip them out and throw them in a landfill.”

Tell us how you really “fill,” Mr. Marohn.

Did you know traffic lights are no more speedy than other traffic regulating devices? They simply feel faster because speed limits in towns are typically dangerously high.

Marohn shows the research: 25 mph city streets with traffic lights keep actual rolling speeds to 9-11 mph. So why not just convert all streets to a 10 mph limit and put in stop signs so we can all make wiser decisions at intersections?

Because even traffic engineers tend to prioritize speed (getting through town, dang it!) over lesser priorities like safety, commerce and ecology.

Speed, either from our self-important hurrying or because of flawed design, is what creates death-by-car.

Here’s Chuck again:

“If traffic could flow freely at neighborhood speeds with no traffic signals and red lights to impede it, if people could navigate along city streets at 10 to 15 mph — speeds that might result in a fender bender but rarely a fatality or serious injury — most people would arrive at their destination quicker.”

Consider a lamentable situation within recent memory.

A beloved pediatrician, Dr. Steven F. Killough, was struck as he was crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street on Oct. 29, 2022. The incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, showed the white van that struck Killough and the driver who initially stopped to help him up.

The man then drove off and was later found and charged with five violations, including failing to give right away to a pedestrian.

Killough died two weeks later of traumatic brain injuries.

Is it reasonable to think every driver will yield to a pedestrian in a cross walk?

Even if we can’t stop the hurried urge behind the wheel in everyone, we can design roads that “curb” our appetites.

This is basic love-your-neighbor stuff that unfortunately requires forced compliance. Our cars truly are potential killing machines.

When my family lived in southern England for 10 weeks, we made friends with a family who, atypically, owned several cars.

On our way to a rustic pub along narrow roads lined with hedgerows in Hampshire, Jon became visibly agitated by the so-called “traffic calming” measures of his county.

For instance, out of nowhere, there appeared a roadblock on one lane only, emblazoned with yellow caution strips. Commuters up to London and joy riders were forced into one lane with the help of flashing lights.

I asked Jon why they did this. Wryly, he said, “They’re simply trying to kill off as many people as possible.”

He said it with spot-on British sarcasm and accent to boot. And he was dead wrong.

Americans are three times more likely to be in an auto accident than Britons. Why? The English tend to accept restrictions on buckaroo driving as a matter of societal concern.

Sorry about that, Jon. The obstacles in the road may have been an obstacle to your own fatality more than once. (I kept that comment to myself. He was paying for drinks).

The utterly tragic killing at the corner of Prince and Chestnut streets is a testament to how much we, as a culture, value car invincibility over the “vincibility” of human bodies.

Until that changes, and we willingly, happily slow our cars down, we’ll never reach Vision Zero.

But some design changes, like more of the humble yet effective stop sign, would help.

Stop signs. Slow. Us. Down. I don’t mind waiting at them.

I can’t wait to wait at more of them.

Tom Becker captures slice-of-life stories from around Lancaster County, and occasionally beyond; he also writes regularly at tombecker.substack.com. He founded the Row House Inc. in 2010 as a forum for “engaging current culture with ancient faith.” He tells that story in his book, “Good Posture” (Square Halo Books: Baltimore, 2017). Becky and Tom have five grown children and live in Lancaster’s West End where he can be seen daily walking Rue the dog or riding Frodo, the gravel bike.