As I stood up in class one day and looked around, I noticed something peculiar that I hadn’t paid much attention to before.

In a classroom full of my peers, the colors of their skin tell a different story than mine. I’m a minority and an immigrant, one who is lucky to even be standing in that classroom in the first place.

I was fortunate enough to have moved to America early enough to start learning English just as kindergarten began. My brother, however, is 10 years older than me and was a junior in high school at the time, tasked with learning a completely new language and graduating from high school.

My older brother isn’t the only one who has had to climb the language barrier. According to the U.S. Department of Education, there are now an estimated 4.9 million children in American public schools who are English language learners.

Many high school students struggle with taking just one foreign language class in school. Imagine having to graduate high school in which all instruction is done in a language previously unknown to you. This is the reality for many English language learners. Although many schools provide educational assistance for these students, only 67% of these students graduate from high school, according to the Department of Education.

Many city schools — which host a majority of English language learners — simply do not have sufficient means of providing students with quality English language learning programs. Nor do they employ enough teachers who are adequately trained to support and teach English language learners.

The economic insecurity that often accompanies the families of English language learners means that a large number of these students cannot afford tutoring or classes outside of school to further their education.

The pandemic has only perpetuated the economic insecurities of the families of these students, making it even more difficult for them to access educational resources.

Like many other families during the pandemic, families with English language learners are having trouble just staying afloat economically.

English language learners have also been subject to the difficulties of online learning during the pandemic. Many of the hands-on activities and the personalized learning that once served these students have been greatly diminished and have made learning that much more difficult.

Subsequently, English language learners are almost two times more likely to drop out of high school compared to their fluent English-speaking counterparts, and long-term English language learners are almost four times as likely to drop out.

We love the immigrant success story. We love the American dream, but when it comes to nurturing that dream, our public education system has to do its part. There must be more funding for English language learner programs, and there has to be more attention paid to the often overlooked 4.9 million English language learners in America.

Diego Landaverde Marquina is in the 10th grade at Manheim Township High School.