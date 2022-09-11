Seismic events often are described in this way, but Thursday’s death of Britain’s queen truly marks the end of an era.

It gives me pause to reflect on what a monumental event this is. So many things are happening all over the world, leading us to question the direction of its future, from COVID-19 to the invasion of Ukraine to the very continuation of U.S. democracy. But the reign of Queen Elizabeth II had remained as a constant, a touchstone of stability through it all. That is no more.

I was born in England in 1949 and, for as long as I can remember, Queen Elizabeth II has been my reigning monarch. I was aware of her royalty from my earliest years. We lived in London and went to the coronation festivities in 1953, which followed her succession to the throne at age 25 in February 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

As a child, the toys I played with included coronation mugs and pencils, alongside my trains and crayons. And for my entire life, the queen’s image has been on every postage stamp and coin of the realm.

I was never a monarchist — there were too many hangers-on for me — but I always had a lot of time for Queen Elizabeth. She was a woman of dignity and grace through the decades. Prime ministers came and went. (Winston Churchill was her first prime minister; Liz Truss, whom she welcomed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland just two days before her passing, was her last.)

There were national strikes, riots, clashes with the Irish Republican Army, the Falklands War and the wars in the Gulf. There were votes to join and leave Europe. There was even a referendum among the Scots over whether to secede (it failed).

But Her Majesty, a serene beacon of stability, endured through it all. Such was her role in the British constitution — the unelected, symbolic head of state — who made sure the system kept calm and carried on even amid the most turbulent of times.

The queen’s eldest son Charles — now King Charles III — is about a year older than I am, so I followed the progress of his family as I did my own. And his mother was a constant presence.

Monarchist or not, I grew up listening to the queen’s broadcast to her subjects on Christmas Day. Along with the rest of the nation, I followed her life, with the royal weddings, births and deaths (not to mention the royal divorces). These were the events every family goes through, which in a sense were public property because they were largely funded by the public purse. They captured the headlines and were the talk of pubs and tea shops throughout the land.

And there was all the pomp and ceremony and trappings of royalty that dated back centuries: Buckingham Palace, the crown jewels in the Tower of London, the changing of the guard, and so on.

Growing up in London, we occasionally caught a glimpse of the Queen. I remember as a child going with my family to watch the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, play polo at Windsor Great Park, a short distance from London. We walked past the royal enclosure, and I saw Her Majesty seated and wearing sunglasses not 10 feet away from me. It was quite a thrill for an 8-year-old. Oh my, that was back in the 1950s when security concerns were not a concern!

It is most odd to think Queen Elizabeth II is no more. And it saddens me. In a sense, a member of my own family has died. But it’s more than that. After a 70-year reign, a great touchstone of stability is gone. This compounds the volatility of our times and adds to my fear of what’s to come.

In her final Christmas Day broadcast last December, the queen, mourning the April 2021 death of her husband, noted that life “consists of final partings as well as first meetings.” And now, so long after we first met her, we part with her.

John Jascoll is a longtime correspondent for LNP | LancasterOnline. Born in London, England, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics.