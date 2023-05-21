Everyone yells at times, but most don’t mean it in such a harmful way. Psychological bullies thrive in our society through emotional abuse. Emotional abuse is way too common in today’s society, even though it’s hardly ever discussed.

Parents, romantic partners and even friends could be abusers. This type of abuse is nonphysical and uses words to hurt and manipulate another person. Emotional abuse can sometimes be hard to recognize, even by the victim.

People become angry sometimes, but that doesn’t mean every angry person is an abuser. Emotional abuse can be subtle, making it difficult to realize when someone is being abused. However, this can be a precursor to physical abuse. In 2012, researchers found that 80% of individuals who had experienced domestic violence also experienced emotional abuse.

Emotional abuse has a lasting effect on its victims, leaving them to deal with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression. According to the Ananias Foundation, 48.4% of women and 48.8% of men have experienced emotional abuse by someone in their lifetime. Almost every case leads to either short-term or long-term effects such as shame, guilt and confusion about the situation.

Recognizing abuse can be incredibly difficult, but if you know anyone experiencing emotional abuse, report it.

Salem Smith is in 12th grade at Warwick High School.

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233); TTY: 800-787-3224.

Lancaster County Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline: 717-299-1249. (Collect calls are accepted.)