My oldest sister, Edvelin, was diagnosed to die by age 7. She has asthma and Down syndrome, and although she never developed the ability to speak, Edvelin has long outlived her doctor’s predictions.

As the middle child in a non-English speaking household, I was forced to be a leader in my family due to my older sister’s disability. My family’s ongoing struggle helped me realize that not everything would be given to me. Instead, I would have to work for what I wanted.

About Generation Z(eal) Generation Z(eal) is devoted to the opinions of young Lancaster County residents. The page takes its name from Generation Z, to which students ages 24 and younger belong. In this section, we amplify the voices of this county’s young people on issues that are of concern to them. Each Generation Z(eal) section is devoted to students from local high schools, public and private, as well as local colleges. Today’s section features the opinion writing of students from Warwick High School and Franklin & Marshall College.

As a child, I watched my parents make sacrifices to provide Edvelin with the medical care she needed. My mother stays at home to care for my sister — she bathes her, helps her cross the street and coordinates doctor appointments. My father is a mechanic who works long hours to support all five of us. My family and I share a two-bedroom home.

Unlike my peers, there was not extra money for cable or a family vacation. Growing up, my friends talked about the popular shows or bragged about their new clothes.

Although it was often hard for me to relate, and I felt left out, it rarely bothered me, as my sister meant more to me than material objects. Edvelin taught me patience, made me appreciative of my abilities and showed me how to be a leader. Living in these circumstances made me want to be there for Edvelin and my family.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Early in my life, I felt like a bystander, incapable of helping with the medical costs or taking my sister to appointments, but this helped me to realize that I should focus on the things under my control. While I desired to perform better in school, it was hard seeking homework help from my parents, who did not understand English. I was tired of failing and disappointing my parents who already had so much to deal with.

In school, my English as a second language classes provided me tools to improve my reading, writing and speaking skills, but it was up to me to take advantage of opportunity. Since we did not have a computer at home, I often ventured to the library to search for simple English sentences that I could not yet write on my own. As my English skills advanced, my grades in every subject improved. I worked extremely hard to learn English and bring my grades up by practicing and learning from my failures. As I have grown up, I have discovered ways to translate my commitment to excel to different aspects of my life.

In 10th and 11th grades, I was the only girl on the boys’ soccer team. It was difficult to balance sports with academic excellence, but I succeeded, and was awarded the “Principal’s Leadership Award” for maintaining A’s. I graduated first in my class, was inducted into the National Honor Society, was named a Cooperman College Scholar and was accepted by a prestigious liberal arts college.

As I look back on my childhood, I would not remove the challenges, for they shaped me into the strong and hard-working person that I am today. If I had not endured the struggle, I would not have the determination to achieve success. I am thankful for the opportunities and obstacles that I have encountered.

I am also grateful to my family — to my parents for teaching me how to sacrifice and work hard and, above all, to Edvelin, for inspiring me to persevere.