I am bilingual, Spanish being my first language.
My mother and father immigrated to Los Angeles from Guatemala when I was young. I was raised bilingual, which became an issue when we moved across the country to Pennsylvania. It was difficult for my family to express our cultural heritage because of how heavily we were excluded from a not-so-diverse community. This is where my struggle with my bilingualism and cultural identity began.
Bilingualism is one of my most rewarding yet frustrating skills; I wrestled with accepting and being proud of it. For most of my life I was quiet because I was afraid of being judged for my accent.
Every time I went out with my family, I would always tense up because I felt people glaring. Menacing eyes would follow us as people said under their breath, “Why can’t they speak English?” I was ridiculed for speaking my native language.
Sadly, bilingualism in America is rarely met with an enthusiastic response; it is stigmatized. I believe this is because many think that English is somehow the United States’ official language, and therefore its only language. Spanish is incredibly popular in this country; roughly 50 million people speak the language nationwide, yet there still exists an air of stubbornness and ignorance, and few are willing to accept alternate ways of life with open minds. Those few will never understand what it is like to understand and speak multiple languages, and use those languages creatively.
Being bilingual goes deeper than linguistics; it is the constant act of interpreting and helping others. The discovery of my language and its stories did not take me on a simple path. It has been a bittersweet strength of which I am finally proud.
For those of us who grew up bilingual, we understand the complexities of holding onto and embracing both languages; we find truths in the in-between spaces of language, but never the right words to express them. We can hear the sound of someone being unseen in silence. I speak for all bilinguists when I say that it will never be fair that a person’s words are not enough.
Kathleen Virula, of York, is the news editor at The Snapper, Millersville University’s student newspaper.