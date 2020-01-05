On Dec. 5, the Elizabethtown Borough Council did what we expect our lawmakers to do in all of their deliberations: take action to strengthen our communities and nation. The council voted to allow legal refugees to continue to resettle in our borough, joining Lititz, Millersville, Lancaster and others.
Council members listened attentively as members of my congregation, Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, shared how resettling refugees has bettered our church and community over several decades. The highlight of the sharing came from high school junior Daniel Tema. Daniel recounted the story of his parents’ murders in war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, his time spent in refugee camps, and most importantly, his extended family’s new life in Elizabethtown.
Daniel and his family are the embodiment of the American dream. They are hardworking employees and students. They embrace new customs, foods, clothes and language, while still bringing the best of themselves and homeland to the community. Daniel recently made the Lancaster-Lebanon League Soccer All Star team. The family is saving nickels and dimes toward a down payment on their first home.
Daniel’s words at the Dec. 5 meeting touched everyone in the room: “The dreams I had while in Africa are becoming reality here in America.”
What unfolded in the borough chambers was a beautiful display of the strength and generosity of America.
Unfortunately, this bureaucratic exercise was completely unnecessary. In spite of the success of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program under the six previous presidencies, a recent executive issued order by President Donald Trump requires each state’s governor to give written consent allowing legal refugee resettlement in his or her state. If the governor approves, then each municipality that might resettle refugees in the future must also take official action and notify the U.S. secretary of state. Never mind that when the U.S. government assigns refugee status to someone that person enters the U.S. legally, and has already received the most thorough vetting and extensive health screenings of anyone entering the country.
This new policy is misguided for many reasons.
First, these administrative hurdles waste our elected officials’ time. Second, making laws about who can live where because of their country of origin is an un-American and ugly step toward segregation.
Last, coupled with the Trump administration’s devastating cuts to refugee admittances (from 100,000-plus to fewer than 18,000) and harsh immigration policies, the message sent to the rest of the world is clear: The doors to opportunity in America are now closed.
In his 1989 farewell address, President Ronald Reagan envisioned America as a “shining city on a hill.” Reagan said, “In my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans ... teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace. ... And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
Reagan knew that immigration was at the core of what makes America great, and led to a diverse workforce that economically benefits everyone. He was right. Studies show that refugees specifically, and immigrants generally, do not burden our public infrastructure over the long term — in fact, just the opposite.
According to a Lancaster Chamber study, immigrants made up 4.4% of our population in Lancaster County, but 5.3% of our employed labor force as of 2014. Immigrants are also more likely to have bachelor’s degrees and advanced degrees. Moreover, immigrants represented $440.5 million in spending power in 2014 and contributed $52.5 million to state/local coffers and $103.3 million in federal taxes. This influx of hardworking immigrant talent is crucial at a time of decline in population of native-born Pennsylvanians.
As a Christian, I note that Reagan’s phrase originates from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. It is a reminder that the Bible instructs me repeatedly to “love the foreigner,” and that Jesus lifts a Samaritan (a foreigner) as the epitome of what it looks like to love one’s neighbor.
As we celebrate the Epiphany, I thank God that Egypt opened its doors to Jesus, Mary and Joseph, who were, by definition, refugees.
Closing the doors to America is a disturbing break from our nation and commonwealth’s history of welcome. My religious forbearers found freedom from oppression here in Lancaster County; perhaps yours did too. In recent years, refugees from Congo, Ethiopia, Burma and elsewhere have found those same open doors to freedom. Their presence strengthens our communities. We cannot sit idly by while those doors are welded shut.
Thank you, Elizabethtown Borough Council, for your leadership and action to keep our community and nation strong.
The Rev. Greg Davidson Laszakovits is pastor of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. He previously directed legislative affairs for the Church of the Brethren in Washington, D.C.