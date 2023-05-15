Editor’s note: Brandon Hollinger has spent years focusing on sustainable transportation and developing technology around electric vehicles. He opened ampREVOLT.com, a vehicle conversion garage, where he rebuilds gasoline-powered vehicles to electric by completely replacing many of the interior mechanics. Hollinger is interested in the advent of electric unicycles and believes they can be a great sustainable mode of local transportation, provided they are not overregulated or compromised by those who do not understand the machines. Hollinger shared these thoughts on electrified transportation with LNP | LancasterOnline:

It’s an amazing sensation to ride these sweet new single-wheeled devices — I’m completely enamored with mine. But electrified transportation — the new electric cars, bikes, scooters, skateboards, unicycles, etc. — represents a new level of insane power that, frankly, comes with a learning curve for everyone, including those who must coexist with these transports.

The rules should be simple, in my opinion: Ride and drive them responsibly around other people, whether they are in cars, motorcycles, bicycles or wheelchairs, or running and walking.

The City of Lancaster is awesome and getting better all the time, but since we have only two dedicated bike lanes at this time, there are still a lot of “gray areas” that will be encountered.

To force any of the smaller electric transport devices to share the road with cars, trucks and SUVs is dangerous and not the answer.

Can we perhaps consider the following approach: If you ride at the pace of traffic, use the streets. If you can ride safely at a biker’s pace, you should be allowed to use the bike lanes when available. If you can ride safely at a walking pace, then you should be allowed to use the sidewalks and other pedestrian zones.

Whenever I have to be in close proximity to a pedestrian, I slow way down and give a wide berth so that I don’t startle them. We need to give each other the mutual respect we would want.

I was called out by a motorist the other day on Ruby Street for a snap decision I made on my electric unicycle that he must have seen as unpredictable. So he was exactly right to call me out and I’m grateful that he did.

When navigating around other humans, make tons of eye contact, don’t weave, don’t speed, be predictable and be respectful.

Those who have access to these electric devices essentially have super powers now, so let’s be mindful of our fellow citizens.

Brandon Hollinger is an automotive redeemer and founder of ampREVOLT.com in Lancaster.