Garden Spot High School is notoriously frugal. So much so that it sometimes ends up doing more harm than good. Turns out, if you want to change things around here — just threaten to sue.
That’s the message behind our latest “privacy policy” regarding gender-neutral bathrooms and locker rooms. As reported in LNP, Eastern Lancaster County School District will spend an extravagant $2.4 million to create gender-neutral changing areas (“Elanco OKs $2.4M locker room plan,” Oct. 15). Gender issues have been around for ages, but it takes the threat of a lawsuit for my school to address an issue that could have been dealt with before things got out of hand.
There are much more important matters that aren’t being addressed in Elanco. Why? The school always claims we don’t have enough money! We’re frugal, remember? So, how did we suddenly find $2.4 million?
A miracle? No.
The threat of a lawsuit? Seems like it.
If my school board is really interested in helping students, and since we now know they have the money for large projects, then let’s tackle projects with benefits that people have been begging for.
Why not install a turf field? That affects athletes in grades seven through 12.
Why not renovate the auditorium (which we’ve neglected since 1954)? That space is used by students from elementary through high school.
Why not invest in a K-12 curriculum? An Elanco parent who walks into the district office asking to see those documents would leave empty-handed.
Ever wonder why we can’t get reliable support staff? Because we’re outsourcing jobs like substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and bus drivers. That’s led to poor pay and lack of benefits. As a result, we cannot find quality individuals to fill these jobs. That affects every single person in this district.
Why not hire more teachers, especially in our core subjects? Classes of 30 to 34 students are becoming the norm in math, English and social studies, which makes it difficult to get one-on-one instruction with my teachers.
The school board’s job is to consider the welfare of all students. Students, teachers and faculty have been asking for these basic things for years, and we’re very frustrated.
I love Garden Spot and I’ve loved my time here, but I cannot tell you how disappointed I am that I am graduating before this school invests in the things that we desperately need. And yet, I have to watch our officials use millions of dollars for a project the student body wasn’t even concerned about.
When all this is over, we must start focusing on real issues. Garden Spot is a great school with great potential. It’s filled with amazing students, teachers and administrators. So why are the issues that most affect us being ignored? Don’t we deserve every chance to succeed? If we’re going to break with our tradition of being frugal, then let’s put our money into programs and projects that will have a better return on investment. Remember, you get what you pay for!
Sabrina Dickson is a 12th grader at Garden Spot High School.