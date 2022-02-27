As I sat in the bleachers with my dad at a youth wrestling tournament, we watched as a parent grabbed his son by the arm and dragged him off the mat while yelling in his face.

Tears were running down the kid’s face as he tried to get away from his father after a tough loss. My dad and I looked at each other in disbelief, wondering what is wrong with some parents and why they push their kids so hard at a young age.

There are many dreams of NCAA Division I scholarships, multimillion-dollar professional contracts and Olympic glory, so some parents are willing to do anything to get their kids to that point.

I see many kids starting sports at younger ages, being forced and pushed by their parents, in hopes that they will become the next superstar and/or fulfill dreams and ambitions that the parents weren’t able to achieve.

Involving a child in sports at a young age can have many positive benefits. However, there can be a negative impact, leading to physical and emotional damage.

Children who are pushed from a young age and continue to be pushed as they get older can eventually start to burn out. Instead of continuing to develop and having fun, the child may start to lose interest. He or she may view the sport negatively, tired of the constant pressure to stay at the top and not disappoint their parents.

Eventually, this could lead to losing interest in competing and create a sense of resentment toward parents, causing that bond to break apart.

The value of athletics is great in today’s society, and sports can be a lot of fun to take part in. Sports participation can create memories that will last a lifetime with teammates, friends and especially family at a young age. So some parents must do a better job of supporting their children, regarding what sport the child wants to play and how often they want to compete.

Instead of yelling at their kids after a tough loss, parents should comfort them and tell them how proud they are.

There is no reason to put pressure on a child at a young age to become the next superstar. Parents should encourage their children to become the best version of themselves and teach them to have fun. Then, eventually, it will all come together and they will find their own path to success.

Marco Tocci is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.