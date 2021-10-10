When did public education become the bad guy? I remember going to school with educators who challenged me intellectually (they still do!); who cared about how I was doing (they still do!); who listened to my thoughts and ideas (they still do!); who helped me discover who I was and who I wanted to be (they still do!); who helped develop in me the soft skills necessary to be successful (they still do!); and who believed in me when no one else would (they still do!).

How have we arrived at a place where we fail to show that we still believe in them? Is it politics? Social media? One group speaking louder than the rest? Fear, ignorance or entitlement?

Or is it that we have simply forgotten what our own educators taught us through their words and actions: Be nice to one another; learn by listening and doing; have an open mind to respect others; learn from your mistakes; work together and help each other; work hard; and be the best person you can be.

If the answer was simple, I’d write a bestseller. It’s probably a combination of all the above (sounds like an SAT answer), and the negativity is an issue that we as a community of parents, educators, businesses and individuals need to address immediately. Unfortunately, the impact of the negativity has not only affected our current educators, but our future educators, as well. Never before have we asked ourselves the following questions or made these comments:

— Why would anyone want to be a teacher in these times?

— What teacher in their right mind would want to be a building principal?

— There’s no way any administrator would want to be a superintendent!

In order to change the narrative, we need to get people involved and reinvolved in the schools that are such integral parts of their communities.

Last year, COVID-19 decimated our volunteer opportunities and eliminated some face-to-face services. But this year, we are back and “open for business.” We need volunteers, and we desperately need paid paraprofessionals for our special education classes, personal care assistants for those students who need one-to-one support, classroom paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodial and food service help.

The impact of this lack of critical support ripples throughout all classrooms and all buildings. The only way to ensure that every child has the opportunity to be successful is for adults to open their minds and their hearts, and to take the initiative to make a positive impact on the lives of our children.

Sign up for volunteer assignments through our Volunteers in Action program (bit.ly/CVVIA); contact School Operation Services of Lancaster (bit.ly/SOSLanc) or your school’s principal to apply for paid positions; or even consider going back to school to become a teacher or major in education as a recent or soon-to-be graduate.

I know I speak for my colleagues, my fellow public educators, when I say: We need your help!

Some of today’s students will become our future teachers, principals, administrators and superintendents, and we need dedicated, invested and positive individuals to lead those students from kindergarten through high school. We need positive people who are willing to make a difference for our children, for their future, whichever career path they choose.

This is a critical time in our country and in our community. And never before has education been so important, yet so under pressure. Please help!You can be the solution.

Dave Zuilkoski is the superintendent of Conestoga Valley School District.