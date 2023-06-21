All Pennsylvania students and families should be able to choose the educational path that suits their needs. I learned the importance of educational choice through my experiences as a lawmaker, parent and volunteer.

While serving four terms in our commonwealth’s House of Representatives, I learned firsthand why expanding educational choice is an uphill battle.

When you advocate for educational freedom in Pennsylvania, you face hostile special interests, primarily the executives of entrenched government unions like the Pennsylvania State Education Association. I witnessed their stranglehold on the education system as if it belonged to them, not to the students they should serve.

But my committed colleagues and I opposed their cash and power grabs. Though we didn’t always win, we did achieve some victories by expanding educational choice and fighting unfair union-supported policies that protected the status quo.

After one such success, an experienced legislative colleague commented, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen the PSEA lose.”

This is a lesson for our current lawmakers: The government unions are intimidating but not invincible.

Too often, lawmakers and everyday citizens hesitate to act for fear of retribution. It takes courage and gumption to stand up. By doing so, you raise a flag for others to rally around. You might need to make the first move so those reluctant to act see the strength in numbers and join the cause.

But you don’t have to be a lawmaker to challenge the educational status quo. Parents make a considerable difference — arguably, more than any legislative body.

As a thankful parent of three, I have always strived to provide educational choice for my children. As a result, they enjoyed a varied and diverse education. Between them, my kids attended public school and private Christian school and had home schooling. With this educational background customized to their needs, they developed into well-rounded, thoughtful citizens.

Even when we essentially paid twice for our children’s education (paying property taxes and tuition simultaneously), we still recognized the value of a flexible array of educational options. My children thrived and excelled because choices were available.

But not every family has access to the resources we did. We must make these academic opportunities economically feasible for families who cannot afford them so that all students can access a high-quality education. It’s a matter of equity and fair opportunity.

I see this need in my community, even in a geographic area with good public schools. I currently serve as a volunteer school board member of Carlisle Christian Academy. This school provides value to my community by meeting students’ and families’ academic needs through the lens of faith and fellowship not available in public schools.

However, many families need a boost to afford a school like Carlisle Christian Academy or any alternative that might better suit their children’s unique academic needs.

Scholarship programs like the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit make these schools a plausible option for many families. Moreover, these scholarships often make all the difference for students desperately in need of not only financial support but a way out of failing schools.

Sadly, Pennsylvania arbitrarily caps these scholarships at insufficient levels, leaving tens of thousands of kids on waiting lists, year after year.

While expanding existing programs, we must also craft new ones that provide more freedom to students trapped in failing schools. For example, the Pennsylvania Legislature is discussing lifeline scholarships. Two bills, state House Bill 1432 and state Senate Bill 795, propose restricted-use educational accounts that direct resources to families in Pennsylvania’s lowest-performing schools to use on educational expenses.

Fortunately, the educational freedom movement continues to grow, and I am excited that I’m not alone. I am just one of the many advocating for and delivering more educational options to all our students. And this movement extends beyond Pennsylvania; increasingly, more states are embracing school choice by funding students, not systems.

I tip my hat to those who have fought and continue to fight for school choice and more flexible education opportunities, whether you’re in the state house, at local school board meetings, or in your own home. Know that your efforts aren’t in vain. Expanding educational freedom in Pennsylvania is an uphill battle but a worthwhile climb.

Stephen Bloom, a former state representative, is the vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank. Twitter: @StephenLBloom and @Liberty4pa.