Over recent years, racial injustice has been a big problem and has gotten worse. It has been a topic that has caused a lot of problems — along with the protests across not just America, but other countries. It’s not in just our country; it’s much bigger than that.

Among the first to protest were those with Black Lives Matter, and then other movements and groups joined.

People of all ethnicities, races, and religions should be treated equally. Recently this has been recognized and more people’s eyes have opened to what is going on and what the problem is.

No matter what the color of your skin is, teaching people about the persecution of African Americans and other races that has been going on for centuries is something that should happen. Schools could touch on this more, too.

Educate yourself and others that skin color is just a color and won’t change who that person is. The more people who can understand, the better the situation on racial injustice can get over time. It can get better as long as people know there is no difference because of someone’s color of their skin.

Bringing awareness to this can solve a lot of problems throughout the world. We should know about the racial injustices in the 1900s, with African Americans being persecuted and taught in segregated schools.

We’ve come a long way, but also are far away from solving everything. With awareness and education about our history, racial injustice can change in the long run.

Maximo Araugo is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.