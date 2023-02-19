Educating high school students about politics is crucial to their understanding of civic engagement, critical thinking and global awareness. An understanding of politics is also essential for active and informed citizenship.

Students who are taught about the political system and their role in it are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to engage in public life and make informed decisions.

Students who study politics strengthen their critical-thinking skills and their ability to think deeply about topics, analyze arguments, evaluate evidence and make informed judgments. These skills are important not only for political engagement but also for success in many other areas of life.

Understanding the political landscape, both domestically and internationally, helps students become more informed and empathetic citizens of the world. This knowledge can help one navigate a rapidly changing and interconnected global environment.

The discussion of politics in schools can sometimes introduce controversy, due to the assumption that, in educating students about political events, the teacher may use his or her platform to convince the students to feel a certain way. But bringing politics into the classroom does not have to be instruction about what to think. Instead, it can and should focus on how to develop one’s thinking.

Being able to understand modern events and develop a deep comprehension of their social impact is a crucial life skill that will be used after high school.

The typical American government class covers topics relating to the structure of government, the history of the American government system and foreign policy. But why do modern events often get left out of the curriculum?

Discussions about human rights, current American involvement in foreign conflicts, the treatment of minorities and the lasting impact of some aspects of America’s past are sometimes left out of the classroom. Avoiding those important topics contributes to the vast political divide that is tearing the nation apart.

Teaching students about different perspectives on modern political events can help them develop a better understanding of different opinions, leading to a more understanding view of politics. Such instruction fosters an environment of respect for diversity and tolerance for opposing opinions.

In the real world, people often encounter different perspectives and ideologies. In teaching students about both sides of political events, schools can prepare them for these challenges and help them build skills to navigate these situations effectively after high school.

It is also important to teach high school students about the importance of being active and engaged in government. Students who learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens can become more confident and empowered to participate in the democratic process. An educated and engaged citizenry is essential for a strong democracy.

Because of the rapid nature of social media, political information is easily spread to the masses in a short period of time. Although this process can have benefits, it is very easy to spread and encourage belief in false information. The lack of education about social media and verifying sources and information contribute to this problem. Most teenage students do not take the time to watch the news or dedicate their time to doing further research regarding the social media posts they see. Instead, many just believe that what is posted is the truth.

Social media platforms are breeding grounds for misinformation, biased algorithms, polarization and influence campaigns, all of which contribute to younger generations’ viewpoints on our current government. Often, the spread of political misinformation on social media can exacerbate political polarization and increase tensions between different political groups.

Also, in receiving all political news through social media, it is easy to fall victim to the addiction of technology and lose connection with the real world.

However, social media are not the only factor leading to misinformation being spread. It is common for people, especially teenagers, to adapt to the beliefs of their families and communities. This can hinder students’ abilities to develop their own opinions about certain issues, as they believe what they have been told growing up is the “right” thing to believe.

With proper education and exposure to diverse perspectives, teenagers can develop the skills necessary to critically evaluate information and form their own informed beliefs.

If schools educate students about recent political events and also address misinformation and misconceptions, the future of the American government will be stronger and more united.

Today’s high school students will be tomorrow’s leaders, and it’s important to prepare them for the challenges they will face.

A strong education in politics can help students develop the knowledge, skills and values necessary to become effective, informed and responsible citizens in their communities and beyond.

Addison Journey is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.