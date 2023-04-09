One year ago, I preached my last Easter sermon after 39 years of ministry. Retirement arrived in October.

The crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus the Messiah are more meaningful to me today than when I began as a newbie pastor. Perhaps because I am more keenly aware of my own sin and mortality. Perhaps because the hope of Easter for a better world is dearer than ever.

In that sermon, I suggested that Easter is like God’s second big bang event. The first launched creation in all its spectacular forms: time, space, light, life, order, variety and love.

That beauty, however, didn’t last on planet Earth. Things went horribly wrong. The infection of human sin scarred and destroyed so much far and wide.

But God didn’t give up and walk away from an investment gone bad. Instead, God chose Abraham and Sarah and their descendants. God made promises to them and blessed them so that they could be a blessing to the whole world.

The writings of the Bible, I believe, tell the mega-story about God on a mission to save and restore this sin-sick world. This grand salvation story reached its climax when God put skin in the game.

God joined humanity in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. Many people loved Jesus. The powerful, however, feared him. They sentenced him to death on a Roman cross, an apparent failure like so many other Messiah wannabes. That is, until Easter.

God’s second big bang exploded when Jesus burst alive from the tomb on Easter morning, blazing a trail into new and transformed life. Anyone can follow in his footsteps. No special pedigree, down payment or resumé required.

This good news permeates the pages of the New Testament: “So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; look, new things have come into being!” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

This new creation reality begins within the human soul, yours and mine, not in outer space. It radiates light and love and freedom outward into the dark shadows of violence, fear, racism and bondage.

Wherever Jesus the Messiah is trusted and followed, the new creation transforms willing hearts and forms people into spiritual communities committed to carrying out God’s eternal mission: to bless all the peoples on Earth. The world has never been the same since that first Easter morning.

The big bang of Jesus’ resurrection yields the spiritual fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. These virtues never go out of style. The resurrection promises eternal life on the other side of grave to those who look to Jesus in the obedience of faith.

From the very first Easter, there were people who doubted the resurrection of Jesus. The ancients knew just as well as we do that a dead person doesn’t come back to life, to eat and drink and talk with others.

Perhaps that’s you. You honestly think it’s a ridiculous story and impossible to believe — a deepfake, long before there were computers. You wonder: What if a webcam had livestreamed from the tomb where Jesus was buried? Cool question!

I imagine the webcam would show a flash of light more brilliant than a nuclear explosion. A burst of God’s energy and love more powerful than death, illuminating and radiating throughout the universe.

I concede that there is no scientific proof of Jesus’ resurrection. But the textual evidence in the writings of the New Testament is none too shabby:

— Women were the first witnesses, an unlikely invention at the time if you are trying to con people.

— The disciples of Jesus metamorphosed from cowering kittens into lions of witness after meeting the resurrected Jesus. Nothing but the Resurrection explains their unlikely transformation.

— Twenty years after Easter, the apostle Paul wrote about Jesus appearing alive to multiple witnesses, “most of whom are still living” (1 Corinthians 15:6), who could be interviewed.

Perhaps you are still unpersuaded about the historical reality of the Resurrection. Continue to think carefully about it; we will all face the truth sooner or later. Don’t give up.

The best evidence for Easter resurrection will be found, I believe, in the lives of people around you who have encountered the risen Messiah. Their character and their lives reflect and radiate the new creation birthed by an abiding union with Jesus.

These are people of integrity and truth, servants of the poor, advocates for the hated. They have learned to love deeply and dangerously. They are generous with their money and time. They bless their enemies. They know how to forgive. They laugh and sing with joy. They care for the land, the sea, the air and all God’s creatures.

They are at peace with God, with others and themselves. By God’s grace, the new creation of Easter is vibrant and unfolding within and around them.

The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Wenger is the former director of pastoral studies for Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster.