“Celebrating Easter is just not going to be the same this year” is a statement that as a pastor I’ve heard many times over the past few weeks. I agree.

For people of faith, observing Easter is one of the most important experiences of the year because it is celebrating the central tenet — the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ — of our faith. Without the resurrection, there is no salvation, no need for faith and therefore no need to gather to celebrate.

This year, as a nation, we are facing an overwhelming situation. The threat of COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel coronavirus, has been difficult to stop. And it is causing massive disruption to our way of life. For possibly the first time ever, many churches across the nation and around the world will not be open for people to gather together in person to celebrate Resurrection Sunday.

Remember, however: Many times God will use a disruption to lead us to a new discovery.

Church buildings may be closed but the church is very much open because the church is made up of people. We, the people, are going to celebrate the story of Jesus — his death, burial and resurrection — right in the middle of a global pandemic. Apart, but together in Christ’s name.

When we take a closer look at the event that took place in the first century as recorded in the four Gospels — of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John — we may see some similarities between the disruption they faced and what we’re facing today.

When Jesus died on the cross, it disrupted in a major way the expectations of his followers. Their hopes were set on Jesus being the king of this new kingdom of heaven that he talked about so much. They pictured a new kingdom that would overthrow the oppressive Roman government. But their hopes were crushed when they saw Jesus on the cross. In their minds it was “game over.”

There were no plans being made for how to celebrate the resurrection. Instead, his followers retreated into hiding as they dealt with uncertainty, doubt and grief. They experienced more questions than answers and were expressing more doubt than faith.

Very early on that first Easter morning, a few women who were followers of Jesus took some spices to the tomb where Jesus had been buried in order to properly prepare his body for burial. They were not going there to sing about an empty grave or celebrate a risen Savior, but to mourn the death of someone they dearly loved. But in that moment, the reason for renewed hope was about to be revealed.

Luke’s account records that they came to an empty tomb and a man who looked like an angel said to them, “ ‘Why are you looking among the dead for someone who is alive? He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead! Remember what he told you back in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be betrayed into the hands of sinful men and be crucified, and that he would rise again on the third day.’ Then they remembered that he had said this” (Luke 24:5-8).

They remembered but did not fully understand because, let’s face it, it seemed crazy to believe that someone actually rose from the dead. This disruption of all disruptions led to a deeper invitation to faith.

Faith is having confidence to trust that what God said is true, regardless of what is seen. God extends this faith invitation to every person, whether religious or nonreligious, full of faith or full of doubts.

Hebrews 11:3 says, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.” In other words, we can frame what we see by what God says.

Currently, we may see the disruption in the economy creating worry about finances, but God’s word says, “My God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Phillipians 4:19). The discovery can be the decision to believe that God is our provider, not the economy.

We may see the disruption caused by the spread of this virus creating fear and worry, but God’s word says, “Even when you walk through the valley of the shadow of death, you can fear no evil for God is with you” (Psalm 23:4). The discovery can be the decision to believe that God is with you, and that he will give you peace, strength and wisdom whatever you face.

We don’t see the whole picture of this coronavirus situation yet, but neither did Jesus’ first-century followers when they saw Jesus on the cross. It seemed like the end, but it was only part of the picture.

God is calling us to trust him even when we don’t see the whole picture. When we face uncertainty, we focus on what is certain. When we face the unknown, we focus on what is known. When we face an overwhelming situation, we focus on the faithfulness and goodness of God. This disruption can lead to the discovery of a deeper understanding of who God is and the hope that he gives as an anchor for our soul.

So yes, Easter will be different this year, but I’m convinced that if the grave couldn’t keep Jesus down, a virus won’t prevent his message from being proclaimed. The resurrection gives us an anchor for our faith that holds us steady no matter what we face. And so I leave you with a question: Is what you’re anchored to stronger than what you’re going through?

Matt Mylin is a pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.