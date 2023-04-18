More and more people are getting the message that climate change is happening. But the troubling thing for many is that they don’t know what they can do about it.

The truth is, there are so many things that can be done, need to be done and are being done to ensure that our children, grandchildren and generations to come will have a decent and just world to inhabit.

The good news for Lancaster County is that there are many organizations, businesses and institutions taking the sustainability of our environment very seriously. With their help, we have planned the 2023 Lancaster County Climate Summit. It will be held Saturday, which is Earth Day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at multiple venues in Lancaster city. Information on the event, which is open to the public, is available at regenall.org/2023climatesummit.

Eric Sauder, founder and executive director of RegenAll, the nonprofit organization helping to organize the climate summit, states, “The national partisan noise around climate change is a distraction from the real positive impact we can see in our communities by implementing climate solutions. Right now, we have an opportunity to decrease energy costs and restore clean air, water, and healthy soils, building more equitable and thriving communities. Lancaster has an opportunity to show the world how meaningful climate action can be a win-win for rural and urban communities, regardless of political orientation.”

Sauder will be presenting “The 2023 State of the Climate” address at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Ware Center at 42 N. Prince St.

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe has said, “There is no silver bullet to solve the long emergency of climate change, but there are lots of silver buckshot.”

Because there are so many facets to climate instability and things that can be done about it, Saturday’s climate summit will use multiple sites to host exhibits and presentations.

Throughout the day, a full schedule of events will be offered at six sites focused on key sectors: Tellus360, 24 E. King St. (home energy/buildings and cities/materials); St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St. (land and food); First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St. (water); First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St. (public health and environmental justice); Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. (transportation and faith-based climate action); and The Ware Center (climate overview/finances).

The summit will end with a 4 p.m. keynote address at The Ware Center by Millersville University President Daniel Wubah titled “The Role of Higher Education in Promoting Sustainability.”

The climate summit will feature presenters and exhibitors who are CEOs and executive directors of local organizations and businesses; college professors and college students; faith-based leaders; farmers; master gardeners; staff members from environmental groups; community organizers; and public servants.

There will be a “Climate Summit Passport” for grade school children to have stamped upon visiting each of the six sites. A completed passport becomes a free pass to the Lancaster Science Factory.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about Solar United Neighbors’ first Lancaster County solar co-op. There will be suggested plans for organizing Climate Action Neighborhoods and encouraging social capital as a most important ingredient for local resiliency.

Economist Kate Raworth said, “Ours is the first generation to deeply understand the damage we have been doing to our planetary household, and probably the last generation with the chance to do something transformative about it.”

This will be an Earth Day to remember.

All us who call Lancaster County our home can be part of an effort that challenges and equips us to make every day of the year an Earth Day and to work together for the common good.

The Rev. Dave Bushnell, a retired United Church of Christ pastor, is the chair of the planning team for the 2023 Lancaster County Climate Summit and a member of RegenAll’s community outreach committee.