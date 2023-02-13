On Tuesday we will recognize Valentine’s Day as a time to celebrate or at least acknowledge the power of love. Millions will spend billions on greeting cards and more expensive expressions of affection.

But 100 years ago today, the editors of the Intelligencer Journal, a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline, proposed that the Valentine card, as a primary expression of love, had already gone out of style.

“On these hectic days of jazz and movies and motors, the billet-doux and the pink-laced valentine with arrows and hearts is a relic of old-fashioned days,” the Intelligencer editorialized. “The new generation has a more decided mode of expressing sentiment.”

The newspaper did not specify what that “more decided mode” was — instead running off on a tangent about the good old Valentine days. The editorial does end by noting that “Cupid still shoots his darts — but he is not as shy as he once was” and “has little regard for times or seasons.”

That opinion seems a dart or two short of the mark, as the Lancaster post office had to import a rural mail carrier to help handle an estimated 150,000 Valentines posted in mid-February 1923.

“What the postal clerks object to is the odd shape of the envelopes which render hand stamping necessary as they will not fit in the cancellation machines, a few hearts being crushed,” reported the Lancaster New Era, another LNP | LancasterOnline ancestor.

Many of the cards postmarked in February 1923 were not in danger of being crushed because they were not enclosed in envelopes. They were Valentine postcards mailed for 1 cent or hand-delivered to a love interest or friend. Some were passionate. Some were silly. Many were anonymous.

Here begins a romantic digression.

Anonymous Valentines are a rarity today, but in the 19th century and the first decades of the 20th, they seem to have been at least as common as personalized expressions of affection.

The Scribbler bases this totally unscientific analysis on his collection of about 70 Valentine postcards. They are dated mostly from 1906 to 1914 but run up to 1928. Several were addressed to the Scribbler’s maternal grandmother, Blanche S. Christ, of Creswell, Manor Township, who later married Jacob F. Aierstock, also of Creswell.

In February 1906, someone sent a semi-anonymous Valentine postcard to “Miss Blanche Christ, Creswell, Pa.” The sender described the recipient as “all wool and a yard wide,” a popular expression of the time that meant, essentially, that the recipient was a V.I.P.

In the left-hand corner of the front of that card (reproduced with this column) are the inconspicuously penciled initials “J.A.” Jacob Aierstock and Blanche Christ were 14 years old in 1906. Five years later they were married.

Here ends the romantic digression.

To return to the ‘20s: On Feb. 13, 1923, the New Era’s Scribbler column published an anonymous Valentine poem titled “Portrait.” It was described as “one of those nice, old-fashioned poems for the ladies of old lace and lavender, written in the vein of the long ago, before we Americans got so fresh and flippant that we scoff at everything that resembles ‘sentiment.’”

The poem ends with the lines, “I paint this portrait, dear, of you/ With mental color, tint and hue;/ Each time I look it seems more new/ And far more priceless.”

Sentimental, yes, and something that The Scribbler column of Feb. 13 (and the previously quoted Intelligencer editorial of Feb. 14) evidently thought was out of step with the Roaring ‘20s.

