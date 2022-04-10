Whew! Not a moment too soon, the Major League Baseball Players Association and owners came to a lockout-ending agreement in early March. The Silent Spring that almost happened was averted.

It would not have been as traumatic as the one Rachel Carson wrote about, but it still would have been pretty bad, especially for devoted baseball fans.

Of course, every true fan knows that spring training begins in the winter and stretches into spring. The true fan also knows that baseball has four seasons: spring training, regular season, playoffs and hot stove league (reminiscent of a time long past when folks gathered around the stove in the general store for conversation).

Baseball is not the draw it once was. The pace of the game is sluggish rather than crisp. At one time, 90-minute games were common, and two hours was about the longest length. Now it is three hours and up. Changes are in the works.

When baseball’s 1994-95 strike ended, the fans were slow to return. The owners ran more promotions. The players became more fan-friendly — talking to kids, signing autographs, throwing baseballs into the stands. The 1998 season was exciting, and more fans responded.

The World Series is the pinnacle of baseball achievement. Even casual fans get involved in betting pools and memorabilia. The games are at night, so those on the East Coast either lose a lot of sleep or miss games.

Because there are more playoff games, the World Series, which used to happen in the crispness of early October, now takes place in late October or early November. And it can be downright cold.

In the old days, which is to say my youth, World Series games were day games. Radios were on in all sorts of places. Some schools put the games on the intercom. Troops in training might have listened to the game over the loudspeaker.

Going a little further back, people would gather at the town newspaper building, where updates were put on big signboards. Baseball was edging into countries around the world, but the World Series was a particularly American institution.

Jacques Barzun, a historian studying culture and the history of ideas, had it right: “Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had better learn baseball.”

Though baseball has roots in a variety of English bat-and-ball games, a founding myth developed that, in 1839, Abner Doubleday designed the field and laid out the rules of the game. The myth lasted well into the 20th century. In 1939, the United States Post Office issued a commemorative stamp celebrating baseball’s centennial.

A few years earlier, baseball opened a Hall of Fame in the picture-postcard town of Cooperstown, New York. Sitting by Otsego Lake, the Glimmerglass of James Fenimore Cooper’s novels, the town features a classic, old resort with a lawn that runs back to the lake. There are other educational sites, including the Farmers’ Museum. Bring a copy of “The Last of the Mohicans” with you. The true fan will visit many times and never be disappointed.

Baseball’s memory lane

A serious fan has a very long memory lane. For the Phillies fan, there are many potholes along the way.

The Phillies have a long and not very distinguished history. How many teams had a ballpark where the right-field wall had a sign advertising LifeBuoy soap? The slogan on the sign read: “The Phillies Use LifeBuoy Soap.” It wasn’t long before a disgruntled fan appended: “And they still stink!”

The Phillies were the first professional team to lose 10,000 games.

In the 1940s, the Philadelphia Athletics and the Philadelphia Phillies took up residence in the cellars of their respective leagues and only a few times rose higher. Being a Phillies fan is not for the faint of heart.

My first brush with serious fandom began in 1950. My birthday requests were a baseball glove and Bob Feller’s book “How to Pitch.” What could be better?

The Phillies were in and out of first place all season in 1950. The team was nicknamed the Whiz Kids because so many of the players were in their early 20s. I followed every game I could on the radio. Throughout the season, I pleaded with my father to take me to a game. In August, Dad said we were going to the Labor Day doubleheader. Though it seemed to take a year to get to Labor Day, it arrived, finally, and the whole family headed to Philadelphia.

Nana, Mom and my younger brother stayed with my grandmother while Dad, my older brother and I set out for Shibe Park (later known as Connie Mack Stadium). A short walk took us to the subway for my first ride. A longer walk west on Lehigh Avenue got us to the elegant front of the park.

Once inside, there was a ramp to the second level. Emerging from the ramp to the walkway around the second level, I stared — awestruck — at the sight before me. The greenest grass I had ever seen rolled out from home plate to deep center field. The outfield walls added a darker contrast. The richest red-brown dirt formed the infield, and the pitcher’s mound stood in silent splendor.

There are no potholes on this stretch of memory lane.

The games were a different matter. Robin Roberts, well on his way to a 20-win season, was masterful, limiting the Giants to two runs, (only one earned). But his teammates failed to produce any runs, and Game 1 was a loss.

After a brief break, Bob Miller started Game 2. He was having a good season. But not this day. Miller and several relief pitchers surrendered nine runs and the Phillies laid a goose egg.

This disheartened 9-year-old found the excursion back to grandmother’s house somehow longer than the trip to the ballpark. My in-person record was 0-2.

Over the next three years, I got to two more games and my personal record became 0-4. I stopped keeping a record; I’m fairly sure the wins do not outpace the losses in my current record. The fan endures.

More memories

The 1950 Phillies were probably the only baseball team ever to have an on-call undertaker. Upstate New York funeral director Andy Skinner had a home next to Jim Konstanty.

Skinner knew nothing about baseball, but the spinning action of bowling balls and billiards intrigued him, and he and Konstanty started talking about breaking pitches and how they spin.

They played catch, and Skinner gave Konstanty ideas about how to hold the ball and impart different spins. Konstanty’s slow breaking pitches improved. Whenever Konstanty lost his touch, he worked with Skinner again. In 1960, Konstanty set the record for most appearances in a season and was named National League MVP. Phillies Del Ennis, Granny Hamner and Roberts were also on the short list for MVP. The Phillies ended the regular season tied with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

A one-game playoff was held in Brooklyn. The Phillies’ Roberts and Don Newcombe matched up in a classic. The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the ninth. The Dodgers got two men on and then Duke Snider hit a sinking line drive to center field. The Phillies’ Richie Ashburn grabbed it on one hop and made one of the most famous throws in Phillies history to catcher Stan Lopata, who blocked the plate and tagged out the potential winning run.

In the top of the 10th inning, Dick Sisler (son of Hall of Famer George Sisler) hit one of the most famous home runs in Phillies history, and the Phillies were up 4-1. Roberts put the Dodgers down in the bottom of the 10th, ending a 35-year pennant drought.

However, the 1950 World Series was an anti-climax. The Phillies’ pitchers were tired. In August, they had lost a rotation wunderkind in young left-hander Curt Simmons. The pairing of Roberts and Simmons had been a great one-two punch. In September, however, Simmons was called to active military service and had to listen to the Phillies’ World Series loss to the New York Yankees on the radio.

The Whiz Kids magic faded quickly, and Philadelphia would wait 30 years for another pennant. Sic transit gloria mundi.

Being a Phillies fan is a rough ride. Potholes that swallow dreams abound. As former Major League Baseball commissioner and Yale English professor A. Bartlett Giamatti warned us, baseball “breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart.”

But it turns out that baseball also repairs hearts.

Dad and I started playing catch when I was 9. Most times, we headed to a school’s baseball field, rather than risking a broken window, as our backyard left little room for error. I also played catch with a friend a couple of doors down the street, as the area behind his apartment building was more spacious.

My son was 2 when we started playing catch. We did that every year for about 30 years. Though I could not do that now, I continue to keep my well-worn Wilson A2000 glove and a baseball near my desk.

Sometimes I throw the ball into the glove, which starts a flow of memories. My son and his wife gave me a bat cane some Christmases ago. It is nearby. I’m too unstable on my feet to use it anymore. When I was using it regularly, someone always commented on it. I’d hand it over so the person could try it.

One day, when my daughter and I went to Philadelphia, I used it. A 20ish guy walked past us, swiveled his head and said: “Nice cane!” That sure did make it easier to accept that I needed it.

Watching baseball remains an important part of my life.

And the Phillies, though they may often be the Phoolies, are my team. Like a duckling bonds to the first moving animal it sees, I am bonded.

Back in my grade school days, a friend told me that he imagined Babe Ruth hitting a home run in a heavenly baseball game when he heard thunder. Perhaps one day the Babe will let me join the team.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.