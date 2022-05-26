Why are drop boxes so controversial?

My opinion: Drop boxes are a bad idea, period! Every step away from in-person voting at one’s assigned polling location is a step toward election misadventure, vote-counting disputes and potential disaster for democracy.

My confidence with in-person voting was the primary objective of my April 27 column “Voting at the polls is the best option.” I am pleased with this opportunity to emphasize my point, with specific concern about drop boxes.

Our faith in democracy is at the heart of concerns for election integrity. While we may disagree on issues related to who is/was eligible to vote and how this changed over the years, one thing was consistent, in my estimation: the need to ensure the legitimacy of the voting process and outcome.

In my personal experience, this legitimacy was ensured by in-person voting — being checked-in, usually by Election Day volunteer neighbors, and providing personal identification. Then, stepping into a voting booth, closing the curtain and voting in secret.

More recently, I have voted at a table surrounded by a three-sided screen. No problem! My eligibility was verified and my secret vote was entered directly into a machine or my personally marked ballot was entered into a ballot-reading machine. I felt my vote was secure. Democracy was preserved. All this happened while I was there. I did my duty as an American and as a citizen.

Yes, I knew about the then-limited absentee voting for which I qualified occasionally and utilized. However, I followed the rules and prepared and mailed (U.S. Postal Service) my ballot. I knew of the dates of elections months in advance and it was easy to anticipate date conflicts.

I do not remember worrying about timing, because I felt timely mailing was my responsibility. And a first-class postage stamp costs far less than the fuel to drive my car to the election office.

No-excuse mail-in voting became the law in Pennsylvania in late 2019, but in my view, it is not without its problems. When we moved forward with no-excuse mail-in voting, I believe that we began to lose some of the controls.

The whole mail-in process provides many points of possible mischief, with the drop box the final problematic point. Address changes, ignoring proper signature verification and having delivery deadlines ignored or changed without legislative action are all recent documented experiences casting doubts upon the validity of some mail-in balloting. Concerns about drop boxes are just added to the list.

We need to eliminate or at least minimize the opportunity for such election mischief. Fortunately, many states are implementing new laws to protect the election process.

The havoc with drop boxes starts with the lack of assurance that the voter is actually the one depositing the ballot. (Note: There is a formal process for authorizing another person to deliver your mail-in ballot).

Also, without close observation, it is seemingly impossible to determine if a person is depositing more than their own single ballot. This is called “ballot harvesting,” where a person “assists” multiple voters needing help in the voting process (i.e., persons in nursing homes). These persons could be easily influenced in selecting who to vote for.

If multiple drop boxes are distributed around a community, there is no way to provide needed security 24 hours a day. The U.S. Postal Service is the one secure means for transmitting such ballots and is available for the price of a first-class stamp. One voter, one envelope, one stamp and the voter’s signature will do the trick. The security of U.S. mail and federal laws protecting that mail is ensured.

One more point: Even one drop box in one location, such as the Lancaster County Government Center, does not ensure safety, in my opinion. Guards on duty have multiple responsibilities, paramount of which is to safely admit persons to the building. Keeping an eye on a nearby drop box with required diligence is probably impossible at busy times.

The nearby election office is prepared to provide the required security, even if the voter suffers the inconvenience of spending a few more minutes in the building. This is a price of democracy.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.