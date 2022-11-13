Dress codes are an important and relevant topic in U.S. schools. Policies intend to keep students on task and limit distractions, but they sometimes go too far. Some students can feel singled out and, as a result, can be fearful of attending school.

Many schools assert that their dress codes are fairly applied and that all students are treated equally, but I tend to disagree. There are many great administrators and teachers who encourage individuality in the way students dress, but there are also some who seem to support biases in the dress code.

In my view, the incorrect or uneven enforcement of dress codes can perpetuate sexism, homophobia and racism.

Sexist enforcement can teach young girls to hide their bodies and be ashamed because they are “distracting.” A 2018 article published by the National Education Association reported that, at one Massachusetts high school, “six out of the nine dress code regulations targeted female students. The dress code had not been updated since the 1990s.”

This seems unfair. Girls should feel comfortable, and there should be more focus on the education they receive than on what they’re wearing at school.

Additionally, nearly half of school dress codes prohibit clothing that is either “too tight” or “too loose.” Selective or subjective enforcement can also make these dress codes unfair.

Homophobic enforcement of dress codes can keep students from wearing clothing that makes them feel like their true selves.

Education Week reported last month that, according to a Government Accountability Office report, “15 percent of district dress codes outline gendered rules for clothing, accessories, or hairstyles, such as stating that ‘no fingernail polish or makeup is allowed on male students.’ ”

Dress codes can be racist because some school policies perceive students of color, especially girls, as being older and more mature than they are — punishing them for the shape of their bodies.

One 2018 study focused on Washington, D.C., found that schools there suspended Black girls at nearly 21 times the rate of white girls due to their clothing.

Dress codes are hurting students. Polices should be changed to prevent discrimination and encourage expression. Students should have input on the rules, because they are the ones affected.

Jaylin Scott is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.