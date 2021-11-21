Schools all over the United States have dress codes that are biased toward male students.

This is obviously a problem, but for more than one reason. First, it teaches young girls that their bodies are sexual objects that need to be covered up.

Secondly, a reason that girls have to cover up is because they “distract the boys in class.”

If a girl’s bra strap is showing, it’s a problem. If a boy’s underwear is showing because his pants are too low, it’s totally fine. Why do shoulders and stomachs need to be covered? In some states, like Texas, it can get really hot. It should be acceptable to wear tank tops and similar outfits to combat the excessive heat.

Why do dress codes accommodate guys and not girls? Why do girls have to change what they wear just because guys were never taught to control themselves? We should start teaching boys how to control themselves and stop teaching girls that their bodies need to be covered.

In elementary school, I went to a school that required a uniform. We had the freedom to choose the color of our skirts and shirts, but they had to be school colors. When I was 5, I walked in wearing navy blue leggings because it was winter and it was cold. My parents got a call saying that I violated the dress code and my leggings were too distracting for the boys. I was in kindergarten, and I had already experienced the sexist bias of dress codes.

An alarming number of young girls have been sexualized because of dress codes, and that’s just obviously wrong. I doubt dress codes will be changed to be unbiased anytime soon. People should start spreading more awareness and realize what the dress code does to young girls.

The sexist dress code is something that must be more widely talked about.

Elizabeth Cardwell is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.