I speak from firsthand experience when I tell you this as candidly as possible: The foster care system is messed up.

Too often, our foster care system traumatizes and ruins kids’ lives by separating sibling groups in the immediate aftermath of them being ripped away from their biological parents.

There is an abundance of research proving the downfalls of separating siblings when they are placed within the foster care system. Siblings who are separated tend to experience more anger and trauma, and they often feel an extreme sense of loss.

There are more than 391,000 children in the foster care system across the country, according to the Child Welfare Information Gateway. It has been estimated that 65% to 85% of children in foster care have a sibling who is also in foster care, and upward of 80% of those siblings are separated from one another.

Separating sibling groups can cause depression, negative behaviors and suicidal thoughts, due to the child not having anything or anyone left that they know.

Splitting up siblings also makes it difficult for children to develop a healthy self-image, to begin the healing process and to form attachments to new family, friends and caregivers.

Younger children are especially susceptible to overwhelming emotions and they are susceptible to being taken advantage of physically and emotionally, due to their lack of understanding of what is happening around them and with no one to protect them.

When my two younger brothers and I were first placed into the foster care system, we were together. As we moved around — shuffled from one placement to yet another placement — we were eventually separated from each other and adopted into different families.

Even though we were fortunate (a term I use loosely) enough to stick together for a short while, and although we’ve each been adopted into loving families, there is nothing that can ever heal the extreme sense of loss I have suffered.

To this day, it still makes me sad that I didn’t get to see my little brothers grow up and that we don’t have as strong of a connection as we once did.

Sometimes, it’s sad to admit, our infrequent reunions can even feel a bit awkward and forced, since I don’t know my own brothers as well as I should.

The sad reality is that my story is all too similar to that of many others. I mourn their losses as much as my own.

If your family, or a family you know, is looking for the perfect fit, please consider giving a home to sibling groups. More than anything, I don’t want others to go through the same trauma and negative emotional roller coaster ride that my brothers and I have been on.

Sofia Discavage is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.