Every once in a while, a challenge goes viral on social media and it takes the world by storm. Whenever this happens, some people like to follow in those footsteps and do the same thing — but with more of a shock factor. This usually ends with people who are looking for attention doing the same things.

A lot of the time, these challenges involve people hurting themselves or others. One of the most recent of these challenges is the Devious Licks Challenge. This involves people stealing from their school and posting evidence on TikTok.

Some people are actually doing this and getting arrested for it. Our school’s bathrooms don’t even have soap anymore because of people going in and stealing it. What’s the point? All you’re doing is making it so nobody can wash their hands, and the school has to pay for more soap.

Another one of these challenges is the Milk Crate Challenge. This basically is just people stacking boxes, standing atop them and then climbing off. People have gotten hurt doing this, and they just don’t need to.

These challenges need to stop. It seems like every week there is a worse one that people do, and it’s getting out of hand.

One way to fix this would be for social media companies to just delete any video of someone doing these. Then there would be no reason to do it and it might stop.

These challenges are like a plague, and we need a cure for it.

Aiden Cassler is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School