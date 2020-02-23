Images of children inside wire cages along the U.S. southern border appalled many and shone a spotlight on the conditions inside immigration detention centers. But the federal government is not just holding children at the border.
Less than 36 miles northeast of Lancaster, in Berks County, families are being detained in a facility deemed unfit by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Immigration detention is an expensive, mostly unnecessary and potentially harmful practice. The government should release the vast majority of detainees and instead place them in monitoring programs run by local nonprofits that are less costly, commonly effective and less harmful.
Some background
Detention was not always a common practice. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws, the government held fewer than 3,000 immigrants a day in 1979. Of the more than 50,000 children and adults held each day last year, 10% were in ICE-run facilities, 20% in county and local jails, and 70% in private facilities.
In operation since 2001, the Berks Family Residential Center is one of three facilities in the United States housing families seeking asylum.
According to the American Immigration Council, families in detention spend, on average, 132 days waiting for a hearing to determine if they can remain in the U.S.
In 2016, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services refused to renew the Berks County facility’s license to operate as a center for children. Berks County appealed the decision. The center continues to house 20 to 30 families as the appeals process continues.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that a “coalition of Pennsylvania immigrant-justice groups has sued to shutter the Berks County detention center. ... The lawsuit asserts that once the state Department of Human Services revoked Berks’ license in 2016, it had no authority to let the center continue to operate during an appeal.”
Costs of detention
Operating detention centers is not cheap. In 2018, taxpayers paid $3.1 billion to keep immigrants imprisoned. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security spends $139.07 per day to jail an adult in ICE custody and $319.37 for an individual in family detention.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale estimates that holding families at Berks costs taxpayers $12 million a year.
ICE does not have to default to detaining immigrants, as it has cheaper alternatives available.
As of Dec. 9, 2019, ICE reported a total of 93,094 people enrolled in some alternative to detention program, according to the American Immigration Council.
These programs cost, on average, $4.33 per day, a minuscule fraction of the cost of detention.
Transitioning detainees into community-based monitoring programs could save taxpayers millions, which the government could then use to repair our broken roads or bring financial relief to our schools.
Public safety
Proponents of detention often cite public safety and compliance concerns with releasing immigrants.
Between 2010 and 2013, ICE only classified about 15% of detainees as “high custody,” generally meaning they were convicted of a violent crime. Not only do most detainees not pose a threat to public safety, but community-based case management alternatives have ensured compliance with immigration orders.
A study by the American Immigration Council showed that 86% of families who were released from detention from 2001 to 2016 appeared for all immigration court hearings, a number that rose to 96% if the family applied for asylum. These numbers suggest that ICE could significantly reduce the number of people in detention without jeopardizing its compliance objectives.
Health and safety
Detention is not only costly and mostly unnecessary, but most concerning are the harmful conditions and long-term consequences associated with imprisonment. A 2015 report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights concluded that detention facilities did not provide appropriate legal and medical services to detainees. This has been confirmed subsequently by physicians, lawyers and others who have visited the detention centers.
Numerous studies also have found that detention can have lifelong impacts on the mental health of adults and children.
“Children, especially those who have been exposed to trauma and violence, should not be placed in settings that do not meet basic standards for children’s physical and mental health and that expose children to additional risk, fear, and trauma.” the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote in a policy statement.
The state Department of Human Services cited Berks on multiple occasions for failing to guarantee a safe living environment, adequate medical care and reasonable privacy to its occupants. And a former guard at the facility was convicted of institutional sexual assault.
These negligent conditions and documented abuses warrant the immediate closing of the facility.
Call to action
William Penn founded Pennsylvania as a sanctuary for people fleeing persecution. Like the pilgrims, Amish and thousands of other groups, asylum-seekers today left everything behind to seek safety in our country. Instead of providing a safe harbor, our government jails them in harmful conditions.
William Penn would be ashamed of their treatment.
The Shut Down Berks Coalition, a coalition of immigrant rights groups, is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to close the Berks County detention facility with an emergency removal order.
While the governor should do everything in his power to bring relief to these families, only Congress can permanently end their plight.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey must vote to defund Berks and all other unnecessary immigration detention centers.
Carlos Adolfo Gonzalez Sierra, a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, grew up in Lancaster County and graduated from Hempfield High School. He is pursuing a joint degree in law and public policy at Harvard University.