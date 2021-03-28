You walk into a new restaurant and are immediately overwhelmed by the number of options on the menu. Carpaccio scallops, beetroot-cured salmon and chargrilled mackerel are the house specialties.

But you decide on a classic: chicken tenders and french fries.

Scrumptious, mouthwatering chicken tenders and fries; the flavor that warms my heart and makes me feel safe.

This meal is a picky eater’s classic — and a parent's frustration. Being a picky eater myself, I know that we can’t help ourselves. And I know I’m not alone.

Estimates from the National Institutes of Health suggest that over 25% of American children are categorized as picky eaters.

Contrary to popular belief, we’re not obstinate or stuck in our ways. Just like some people may not like certain subjects in school or certain sports teams, picky eaters don’t like certain flavors and textures.

When I was just starting preschool, I was a very anxious kid, constantly concerned about people around me and what was going to happen.

But there was always one area of my life I could control: my food.

I stuck with the classics: Kraft macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and buttered noodles. I knew exactly what to expect from those foods, and they made me feel safe.

It wasn’t that I totally despised other flavors. I mean, I didn’t enjoy many foods, but I liked the certainty of my tried and true favorites.

As it turns out, picky eaters are not entirely to blame for their quirky habits. Parents and genetics have a crucial role in passing down “picky eater genes” — the variants of the TAS2R38 gene that encode our taste receptors.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, those genes “play a major role in determining who becomes a picky eater.” These taste receptors can cause us to be oversensitive to certain tastes like bitterness or sourness, and can also cause us to favor bland foods.

As a kid, and even today, the mere thought of anything slightly sour throws me for a loop, so I avoid anything that even looks like it might be sour.

Any round fruit, colored candy or drink other than clear ice water used to result in a full-blown tantrum for me. Why? Because I had one bad experience with lemons. Just one! I could never again trust any citrus-looking fruit.

My mom, to her credit, would try to sneak little chunks of fruit into my diet. She would throw strawberries into my yogurt or blueberries into my oatmeal.

But it never caught me by surprise, since I paid close attention to every piece of food I ate.

Being a picky eater is, more than anything else, a mental challenge. The stubbornness defines you; it casts a dark shadow over all your other unique traits and qualities.

You start to feel guilty for what food pleases you and what foods you don’t enjoy. These thoughts cause a constant battle within your brain.

You experience a sense of shame and wrongdoing that becomes a battleground for your own self-worth and self-identity.

To this day I still deal with the emotional and psychological effects of being a picky eater.

So, the next time you decide to pick on a picky eater, please think twice. The words that come out of your mouth might negatively impact them for a lifetime.

Allie King is in 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.