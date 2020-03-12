Movie violence has been talked about a lot over the past year. It was the most relevant around October when the “Joker” movie came out. There were hundreds of debates about the movie before it even came out.

The violence in it was severe, yes. But the blood was underwhelming.

I believe people are overreacting too much nowadays. The Motion Picture Association of Film’s rating system was launched in the late 1960s. The system is there for a reason. If a movie is rated R, then it has severe things in it, and should not be viewed by children.

Movies are made to offer either a different perspective or an adaptation of a real event. Or it may have a made-up script meant to take us out of the reality of our universe into a different one — for example, the Marvel Universe, DC Universe, Star Wars, etc. They feature universes that are highly loved by their fans. “Joker” is within the DC Universe.

The character of Joker has been in cartoons, but his most-known appearance until now was in the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.”

Most of the people who watched the new “Joker” movie knew the character and knew he was from the DC Universe. They knew what kind of man Joaquin Phoenix was portraying. The man they call the Joker is a vicious criminal from Gotham City.

The world knows who the Joker is.

We’ve had five on-screen depictions of the Joker character that I know of: Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and now Joaquin Phoenix.

Heath Ledger, who is considered to be the best Joker, died from an overdose not long after portraying the character in “The Dark Knight.” Playing the character could turn the human mind sideways.

“Joker” was the first R-rated movie that the Joker was in. The director, Todd Phillips, did not hold back, and I’m glad he didn’t. The movie was outstanding. It was funny, dark, gruesome, depressing, realistic — and was fueled by the driving force of Joaquin Phoenix.

The movie isn’t for everyone. So if you know the character is violent and you don’t like that, then why are you going to see it?

When movies get criticized for being violent, the complaints often come from people who haven’t seen them.

Movies should stay movies. Let the directors, producers and actors do their thing. I’m sick and tired of people ridiculing movies because of violent scenes. Movies take you out of reality sometimes with scary scenes. That’s why we have a rating system.

If a movie says rated R for blood and violence and you don’t like that, then don’t see it.

Logan Spencer is a freshman journalism student at Warwick High School.