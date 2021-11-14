People have told me my whole life that I am a Christian. My family is very religious, as are many of my friends.

I went to Sunday school and I was enrolled in a weeklong religious camp every single summer since I can remember. I even eventually became an employee of the camp and worked there for an entire summer.

But, unlike my family and some friends, I never really developed a deep passion for my religion. I just went through the motions, because that’s what was expected of me. Today, I have little interest in practicing any faith.

Many people now find themselves in the same situation.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that attendance for religious services is rapidly declining in the United States. About 54% of respondents said they only attend services a few times a year, and the rate of people not affiliating with any religion has been trending upward since 2016.

Fewer than half of U.S. adults claim membership in a church, synagogue or mosque, according to a Gallup poll.

So the question becomes: If a majority of Americans don’t see themselves as religious, then why are so many people of faith, especially some Christians here in Lancaster County, so closed-minded and antagonistic toward those who don’t share their faith?

If you want to “save” people, shouldn’t you start by being loving, kind and accepting?

What do some people of faith think they’re going to accomplish by being judgmental?

In Matthew 7:1, Jesus himself says, “Judge not, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

This verse explicitly demonstrates the importance of not being critical toward others, and the following verse goes on to say that being judgmental is downright hypocritical.

I believe it is extremely important for people to have the right to practice their religion.

However, forcing your religious beliefs onto somebody else, or judging them for not sharing your same values and ideologies, is the source of a big problem, in my view.

If any religion wants to be taken more seriously, then its believers must stop judging and persecuting nonbelievers.

Jalynn Graybill is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.