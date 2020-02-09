Baseball is known as America’s pastime, and the sport is loved throughout the entire country. However, recently MLB itself and its fans have been urging change to make the game shorter. This would change the whole game of baseball, and make it a completely different game.
The game of baseball has been about the same length throughout its entire existence — nine innings lasting about three hours. In today’s world, a lot of people think that is entirely too long to keep their attention.
But there’s no easy way to change the timing of the game, unless you take away innings or add a time limit. Both of those options would change the game entirely.
It would change baseball statistics, as shortening the game would mean a whole new statistical line for each player. Pitchers have a specific stat line for strikeouts and walks, which is K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) and BB/9 (walks per nine innings). This stat would either have to be changed, or erased.
Would players who played in a previous nine-inning game have their stats averaged to a seven inning game? What about all the retired players: Would their stats be changed or would they stay the same? Most records would never be broken again.
Recently, MLB instituted a new rule stating that a pitcher must face at least three batters before he can be taken out for a substitute pitcher. This rule doesn’t necessarily make sense, as it won’t speed up the game that much, and it will make bullpen decisions much harder. Some relievers are “lefty specialists,” meaning that they are extremely good at getting left-handed hitters out. If they are forced to face three batters, they may be out of a job, as most teams won’t bat three lefties in a row.
There is no such thing as a “perfect” sport. Casual fans and die-hard fans alike will always be unhappy in some way with their favorite sport, and there is no way to change that. Baseball is unique in that it is one of the few sports that doesn’t have a time limit. Because of this, baseball games can be long or short — it all depends on the story of the game. If both pitchers are on top of their game, a game could be around three hours, but if both team’s bats are hot, the game could take up to four hours or longer.
Making baseball shorter to appeal to more sports fans doesn’t really make sense. Not everyone is a football fan, and not everyone is a basketball fan, but the NFL and NBA don’t change their sports to appeal to everyone. There are always going to be people who love baseball and who will watch it all the time, so there is no reason to change the sport.
Ted Wolfe is in grade 12 at Lancaster Mennonite High School.