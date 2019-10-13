Have you ever been afraid? Have you dealt with worry or anxiety? My observation is that life in the 21st century gives us many opportunities to be afraid; disappointments, what-ifs, the unknown. What do you do and where do you go when you're dealing with fear, worry or anxiety?
The Bible has a lot to say about this subject.
When we read the Gospel accounts of the life of Jesus, there are many situations in which Jesus said, “Don’t be afraid.” He certainly knew that we would face experiences in life when we’d be tempted to fear, yet he showed us how to live in a world filled with fear without allowing fear to fill our hearts.
The life God offers is not one of avoiding fear-filled situations but of knowing how to face and walk through them with a rock-solid faith. He has given us steel for our spines and courage to continue even in the face of fear.
Jesus’ message of God’s love communicated that nothing is more valuable to God than people. There is a story in Luke 6 about when Jesus restored a man’s deformed hand. The religious leaders of the day were upset because this healing was done on the Sabbath, breaking one of their man-made rules against healing on that day. They created a religious system in which rules and regulations were more important than people, and they taught people to be loyal to the system.
There is an ever-present danger of putting loyalty to a system above loyalty to God. Jesus made it clear that they should not worship the Sabbath more than they worshipped the one who is Lord of the Sabbath. While we may not do that with the Sabbath, there may be other man-made religious systems that we value more than a personal relationship with God. Religion takes a good thing and makes it the ultimate thing.
Jesus didn’t come to build a religion. He came to build a relationship with people.
There is a difference between man-made religion and a relationship with God. Religion says, “I’ll obey so that God will accept me.” Relationship says, “I’ll obey because God accepts me.”
Religion says, “When things go wrong in my life, I blame God, others or myself.” Relationship says, “When things go wrong in my life, I can trust that God will work all things out for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose.”
Religion sees a ladder to climb to get to God. Relationship sees the cross that bridged the way to God.
When life happens, and things go wrong, the foundation of religion will crumble but a relationship with God will endure because it is built on his perfect love.
What can we do when we question our value or deal with insecurities that tell us we’re not good enough to deserve God’s love?
The apostle Paul asked a question, “Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death?” (Romans 8:35).
Maybe you live in the shadow of a sibling or a spouse. You tell yourself you’ll never be as good as that person is. Perhaps you’ve made some bad decisions in life, and now you lack the confidence to make good decisions. Maybe you’re dealing with an addiction from which you’ve tried to break free, but you’ve failed. Sometimes you have one hardship or difficulty after another, and it seems like you just can’t catch a break.
All of these experiences in life can lead us to feel like God is mad at us, has forgotten us or doesn’t care about us.
Paul answers this question by saying, “I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love” (Romans 8:37).
Our value is determined by the price that Jesus paid, not the rules and regulations we fulfill.
And our insecurities can be replaced by the security found in God’s promises.
God never promised that he would eliminate trouble from this life, but he did promise that nothing would ever separate us from his love. His unfailing love shows us how much we matter to him and when we know how much we matter to God, the fears of life won’t matter as much.
Matt Mylin is a pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: mattm@worshipcenter.org.